New Electronics Directory Launched By IndustrialLeaders.com

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2006 --IndustrialLeaders.com, a division of Industrial Network, announced to the media today from its Massachusetts headquarters the launch of a new electronics equipment buying guide and supplier directory intended for manufacturers of electronic products, engineers, importers and other buyers of electronics.



The directory includes a broad range of electronic products from manufacturers and distributors that serve primarily the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, India, China, Japan, Italy, Germany and other EU countries.



The wide range of electronic supplies and equipment available in the directory include, but not limited to multipliers, chambers, terminal blocks, filters, identification, general automation systems, integrated electronic circuits, converters, microwave components, fiber optics, shielding, amplifiers, demodulators, chokes, transceivers, electronic modulators, factory automation, electro-optical equipment, antennas, electronic boards, transducers and readers.



Other products include electronic resistors, modules, oscillators, printed circuit boards, multiplexers, optical components, robotics, thermocouples, crystals, electronic diodes, extenders, terminals, fibers, electronic inductors, machine vision, thyristors, imaging equipment, and transmitters.



The directory can be accessed with no registration requirements at, http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/electronics_equipment.html



According to Conrad Bailey, Business Director of IndustrialLeaders.com, the site allows users to explore supplier Web sites, download product catalogs and submit request-for-quotes (RFQ's) directly to manufacturers and distributors that offer electronic products. Including pre-qualified offerings from over 54 countries.



"Our new electronics equipment directory is also a vertical buying guide because it helps buyers of electronic products and accessories compare supplier prices and product specifications by simply browsing the directory's extensive range of offerings," says Bailey.



He added, "By the end of the year we plan to publish the site in other languages in addition to English to help a broader range of users utilize the many resources available for easy and quick product sourcing on the site."



Products recently added to the directory include electronic visual equipment, wireless electronics, electronic chips, test equipment, custom PCB's, enclosures, thermistors, OEM electronics, semiconductors, circuits, encoders and electronic transistors.



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial supply directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching tens of thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at, www.IndustrialLeaders.com.

