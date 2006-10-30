KCA - Keith Cash Associates Has Developed New Search Marketing Blog

Montevallo, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2006 --KCA announces its continuing development of its marketing of company with the founding of a search engine marketing and search engine optimization blog.



The new blog is titled "Making Cents-Sense out of Search engine marking" said Keith Cash, "Our purpose is to share our journey of Search engine marking and how we make cents and sense of the experience along the way



KCA is a privately held company located in Montevallo Alabama. For more information on KCA blog, please visit:



http://www.SEMcents.com



About KCA

KCA provides Sales leads generation from affordable business web sites and increase website traffic with search engine marketing services with proven results, other services include web site development, web site hosting, with search engine placement. Also press release services.

http://www.KeithCash.com/



KCA - Keith Cash Associates

Business Lead Generation and Search Marketing firm

240 County Rd 100

Montevallo, AL 35115

Website and Contact: http://www.keithcash.com

