Midwest America Realty Appointed Marketing Partner for Philippines Condotel Investments

Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --Joe Gozun, President of Midwest America Realty Inc, a Fil-Am and Real Estate Broker based in Waukegan, Chicago, recently visited the Philippines on behalf of several investors to take a look at the Lancaster Suites Condotel developments in Shaw Boulevard, Metro Manila. Philippines.



After personally doing his inspection tour, and purchasing several Lancaster Atrium Condotel Suites for himself, Joe is even more convinced that the Philippines truly offers World Class Investment Opportunities in Real Estate for offshore investors from the USA whom are looking to purchase investment real estate specially Condotel Developments where the unit owner not only gains from property appreciation but receives a rental income through the Condotel Management representing some 14-16% ROI on their investments. A much better investment than anything available in the United States



Upon introduction of the new affordable easy payment plans for the Condotel Suites where a Studio Unit can be purchased without any down payment, and 67% of the contract price payable over 60 months interest free and the 33% balance payable on turnover of the unit or to be extended for another 60 months through PCPI’s no prequalification no hassle finance plan, sales of the companies inventory of units will surely sell out quickly to investors seeking to take advantage of the Condotel Investment “Boom” in the Philippines.



With Pacific Concord Properties Inc adopting International Property Standards and the only Philippine Real Estate Developer to operate the Internationaly accepted practice of Escrow Trust Account Banking for all payments made by buyers of it’s Condotel Suites, international offshore property investors need no longer worry about the security of their investments



One of the drawbacks to purchasing property in the Philippines was that most overseas buyers of the real estate have become accustomed to normal home buyers standards like putting their money in escrow (which protects them if the developer does not deliver on its commitments) whenever they buy real property.



Pacific Concord Properties Inc., now sets that “International Standard’ in the Philippines with the “Buy Safe Payment Policy” of Escrow Trust Account Banking with Equitable PCI Bank, one the Philippines largest Banks, for the purchase of a condotel unit in either the Lancaster Suites Manila, Lancaster Atrium Manila or Lancaster Cebu developments.



Buyers of Condotel units at the Lancaster Suites Manila, Lancaster Atrium Manila and Lancaster Cebu Resort Residences in Cebu, pay their Reservations, down payments and all monthly payments directly to the Companies Trust Account with the Bank thereby ensuring that funds are maintained and ultimately used only for the purpose of direct contruction releated costs. This not only guarantees that the buyers money is safe, but more importantly the development will be completed on schedule and within projected time frames for the project

