Sico Property Investments Appointed as Marketing Partner in London, UK for Philippine Condotel Investments

Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2006 --PLC International Marketing Networks based in Manila, Philippines recently appointed SICO PROPERTY INVESTMENTS as their lead marketing partner in London, UK for Pacific Concord Properties Inc., Condotel Investments in the Philippines.



Simon Dixon of Sico Investments, a Stockbroker on the London Exchange, recently visited the Philippines on behalf of several private investors and investments trusts in the United Kingdom to take a look at the Lancaster Suites Condotel developments in Metro Manila and Cebu



After personally doing his inspection tour, Simon is convinced that the Philippines truly offers World Class Investment Opportunities in Real Estate for offshore investors from the UK whom are looking to purchase investment real estate specially Condotel Developments where the unit owner not only gains from property appreciation but receives a rental income through the Condotel Management representing some 14-16% ROI on their investments.



With Pacific Concord Properties Inc adopting International Property Standards and the only Philippine Real Estate Developer to operate the Internationaly accepted practice of Escrow Trust Account Banking for all payments made by buyers of it’s Condotel Suites, international offshore property investors need no longer worry about the security of their investments



One of the drawbacks to purchasing property in the Philippines was that most overseas buyers of the real estate have become accustomed to normal home buyers standards like putting their money in escrow (which protects them if the developer does not deliver on its commitments) whenever they buy real property.



Pacific Concord Properties Inc., now sets that “International Standard’ in the Philippines with the “Buy Safe Payment Policy” of Escrow Trust Account Banking with Equitable PCI Bank, one the Philippines largest Banks, for the purchase of a condotel unit in either the Lancaster Suites Manila, Lancaster Atrium Manila or Lancaster Cebu developments.



Buyers of Condotel units at the Lancaster Suites Manila, Lancaster Atrium Manila and Lancaster Cebu Resort Residences in Cebu, pay their Reservations, down payments and all monthly payments directly to the Companies Trust Account with the Bank thereby ensuring that funds are maintained and ultimately used only for the purpose of direct contruction releated costs. This not only guarantees that the buyers money is safe, but more importantly the development will be completed on schedule and within projected time frames for the project

