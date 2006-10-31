S.D.Rockefeller and Worldvuer Sign Contract for "Global Bank in the Sky" To Be Licensed By Global Frantech Group

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, India - October 30, 2006 – S.D.Rockefeller Holdings Ltd and WorldVuer, Inc. (WorldVuer) signed a exclusive Global Agreement with Global FranTech Group and FranTech Asia, (FranTech), of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India which grants FranTech the right to market Supriem Bank and Trust Global Bank in the Sky financial programs through FranTech's network of worldwide agents in 220 countries to governments and enterprises around the world.



The company explained that the WorldVuer's contracted development of an "Interactive Banking platform to achieve a world-changing vision of creating the first "Global Bank in the Sky" for S.D.Rockefeller Holdings Ltd, for Supriem Bank and Trust and the Supriem Satellite Constellation with the interactive banking hand held wireless ground unit "Bank in a Box" "SBT-LB500".



WorldVuer believes the combination of their proprietary advanced video and networking technologies, years of successful development. Deployment of large-scale distributed applications, and recent advancements in the gration of VUE: the Visual User Experience will enable them to develop the most robust, secure and visually intuitive Interactive Banking system in the world for the Global Bank in the Sky.



The SBI-LB500 will have the WorldVuer video messaging system, VUE AdBuilder Visual Advertising System, Internet WorldVuer Browser with Integrated Search Bar,VUENet Ultra-rich Content Distribution Services built into the Supriem Bank and Trust (Global Bank in the Sky) programs are uniquely suited to meet the needs of banking clients in emerging growth banks in most countries.Supriem Bank and Trust will be in the business directly to change the way Banking worldwide and business use the Bank in the Sky for their Banking and communications, information, commerce and directly assisting emerging growth banks into global capital markets, both domestically and internationally.



James Roedel, President and CEO of WorldVuer Inc., said, "We chose FranTech because of their tremendous geographic reach and proven track record in establishing licensing agreements. With more than 35 years of experience,



FranTech knows International Online Banking and Internet Data Centers, trade policy, law, marketing, investment banking, and technology research. Its broad expertise, coupled with access to key enterprises and governmental decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to Supriem Bank and Trust and WorldVuer overseas."



The company explained that FranTech's mission is to foster the development of the global capital markets to help the growing global economy by providing a global perspective to bankers, developers, marketers, manufacturers and innovators on newly emerging and preemptive technologies. It offers world-class solutions for the licensing and transfer of USA and Global innovations to emerging economies.



Philip Nadeau, CEO of FranTech, said, "We see a tremendous market worldwide for Supriem Bank and Trust, Bank in the Sky Interactive Banking programs for Globalization and emerging banking networks and already have interest from several countries. We plan on developing brand name recognition and positioning of Supriem Bank and Trust with many governmental agencies and private banks where we already have relationships in place."



About WorldVuer, Inc.

WorldVuer's breakthrough of this vision began with the research of Kenneth Adam, Chairman that found the WWW was so devoid of visual content and what would be required to address any root challenges to realizing the vision. Summarizing nearly three years of extensive work, he and his team reached two key formative conclusions that gave birth to WorldVuer visual technology applications with new visual communications application suite.



1. Client-server technology plus multi-network structure of the physical Internet creates a data distribution model that is sufficient for distributing very large files to a very large, dispersed audience, a core requirement for delivering more visual content through the Web.

2. Codec compression technologies are (and probably always will be) insufficient to overcome the barriers created by the first problem, thus creating a situation where visual content must choose the lesser of three evils: poor image resolution and/or very small viewing screens and/or extremely slow content download times.



Three years ago he started assembling a world-class team that has the ability of taking a IT company from initial formation to the growth and status that they cannot achieve alone to revolutionize the current Internet more interactive and visual ompelling WEB experience.



WorldVuer's strength lays in its organizational, developmental and analyzing internet abilities. The company has arranged and assisted in major breakthrough internet development. The fields most directly included are communications, banking, health care and the marketing of consumer products thru all forms of internet media exposure. WorldVuer is uniquely positioned to address the worldwide needs of developing nations VUE "Visual User Experience" content development as well as the e-commerce business growth needs of industrial nations around the world.



WorldVuer goals are to make the Supriem Bank and Trust Company as visually compelling as interactive banking online as the wireless telephone, the STB-LB500.



About S.D.Rockefeller Holdings Ltd. SUPRIEM [BANK AND TRUST COMPANY],



THE FUTURE OF BANKING "Global Bank in the Sky" Supriem David Rockefeller, Chairman of S.D. Rockefeller Holdings. Ltd., commented: that Supriem [Bank and Trust Company] Global Bank in the Sky will be opening its Interactive Banking online services to a limited number of new global banks and clients through Global FranTech licensing into 220 countries".



Supriem D.Rockefeller, known for his work in artificial intelligence (AI) in global currency options markets, development of international private insurance annuities and charitable trusts, has now turned his attention to providing worldwide private banking services for the individual accessible from any location worldwide via Global Bank in the Sky, using any satellite wireless telecommunications device (SBT-LB500), at any time day or night, with the latest in biometric security voice recognition all being fed through the "Supriem Satellite Constellation".



Supriem [Bank and Trust Company] will provide "Global Bank in the Sky"



(1) Comfort, as a small town bank from any location worldwide come online.

(2) Intelligence, the most advanced AI WorldVuer software to complete a multitude of tasks and provide worldwide financial live-streaming research

(3) 24 hour Satellite access to standard banking, trading and investment accounts in addition to International Settlement Accounts, Forex, Forfeiting and Accounts for International Reserves and Clearings worldwide online through the STB-LB500.

(4) Security, the latest in biometric security for all satellite wireless communications.

(5) Financial strength, whether meeting the needs of the individual banks or meeting the needs of a country wishing to join the world market, Supriem [Bank and Trust Company] will provide a complete spectrum of Global Capital Market services from standard interest bearing accounts to sovereign debt management for struggling countries.



Written into the mission statement, Supriem [Bank and Trust Company] "Global Bank in the Sky” will also make the commitment to interact business with companies that are not only economically viable, but must also be socially and environmentally responsible. With director invitations offered to former presidents, Bill Clinton and George Bush, Sr., global economics is not the only criteria for a successful company anymore. This is called the "Supriem® Standard".



With relationships, including but not limited to, the Bank for International Settlements, International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, S.D. Rockefeller Holdings, Ltd. brings to Supriem [Bank and Trust Company] "Global Bank in the Sky" a foundation of financial strength unparalleled by any new "Interactive Banking" platform entering into the international banking market in decades, as well as, one of the oldest and trusted names in world banking.



S.D. Rockefeller Holdings. Ltd. is a private asset management firm with over $ 8 trillion under management which provides a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes corporations, financial institutions, high net worth individuals and select governments.



About Global FranTech Group Licensing



FranTech consists of core partners surrounded by interlocking networks of consultants and affiliates in key trading countries and disciplines. They have over thirty-five years of experience with their proven partners. In addition, FranTech has proven track records in assembling, negotiating and consummating trade, licensing, technological and financial agreements; they pool strengths drawn from experience in international trade policy, law, marketing, investment banking and technology research. This broad expertise, coupled with access to key governmental and business decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to WorldVuer in the restructuring global economy. WorldVuer is pleased to commence a strong working relationship with FranTech.



FranTech's mission is to foster the development of the Global Economy by providing a Global Perspective to e-commerce, internet developers, marketers, manufactures, and innovators of newly emerging and preemptive technologies. They offer world-class solutions for the licensing and transfer of USA innovations to emerging economies in 220 countries worldwide for over thirty-five years.



For information on this exclusive Supiem Bank and Trust service and technology contact FranTech Asia at +0091-932-706-7935



