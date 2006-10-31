5-Star Beach Resort Homes in the Dominican Republic – Billed As ‘The World’s Next Great Destination’

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --A new major holiday home development in the Dominican Republic is offering a property ownership opportunity with first-tier pricing and ‘early-bird’ incentives.



With six miles of coastline and more than three miles of pristine beaches, Cap Cana has quickly become one of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean. Cap Cana, a project on the southeast coast of Dominican Republic, will be the island's largest private community, a mammoth 30,000 acres of paradise. Being billed as "the world's next great destination," it will feature:



• More than three miles of pristine beaches

• Four luxury hotels

• One five-star condo hotel

• Five golf courses, including three signature Jack Nicklaus courses

• A 500-slip marina, the largest inland marina in the Caribbean

• A multitude of fine dining and casually chic restaurants

• 130,000 sq. ft. Shopping Area



Construction on this immense development has already started. Over a billion dollars have already been invested in infrastructure and hundreds of millions in foreign investment are now flowing in, a big portion of which is from overseas investors interested in a luxurious second home at an extremely affordable price.



With its marina, the luxury residences, the fine restaurants and the golf, Cap Cana is the place to be in the Caribbean. And The Fishing Lodge at Cap Cana condo hotel will be the pinnacle of all properties.



Alta Bella Fishing Lodge at Cap Cana

Alta Bella Fishing Lodge is a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of Cap Cana resort. Construction just began on this five-star condo hotel and is scheduled for completion in September 2008.



It will feature 300 condo hotel units that sit alongside Cap Cana's yacht marina and appropriately feature a Venetian theme. An elegant promenade will have 10 themed restaurants with delectable cuisines ranging from sushi to Kobe beef and 130,000 sq. ft. of waterfront boutique retail space.



The most impressive feature of the Fishing Lodge will be a 400 foot long infinity pool that stretches the entire length of the 10 luxury condominiums being built in Phase 1. Owners will literally be able to jump off their rear decks into the water, swim to the pool's edge, step out onto the marina's dock, and saunter onto their awaiting yachts.



All of the one, two, and three-bedroom condo hotel units will be fully furnished and will come with an impressive range of luxury hotel services and facilities. Owners will have the option of placing their residences in the hotel's rental program.



Impressive Facilities

Purchasing a condo hotel unit at Fishing Lodge, owners will enjoy access to the many facilities at the five-star Sanctuary Hotel, located on the same grounds and scheduled to open April 2007.



Owned by the same developer, the Sanctuary Hotel will have a casino, six to eight restaurants, lounges and retail stores. A 30,000 sq. ft. full-service spa on two levels will offer direct views of the ocean. The management of the spa has not been selected yet, but the development team is considering Buddha Bar Group from Paris and ESPA, which manages many spas in Four Seasons and Ritz Carlton's around the world.



Largest Marina in the Caribbean

Cap Cana will have the largest marina in the Caribbean, and will become a true crossroad for the international yachting community. It will be a world-class facility with concierge facilities, featuring more than 500 slips, which will be able to accommodate yachts up to 200 feet in length. Home owners will be able to rent them at favourable pricing.



Incredible golf

Owners of Fishing Lodge will enjoy Cap Cana's five championship golf courses, of which three will be Jack Nicklaus Signature Courses. The Signature designation means that Nicklaus himself has had a hand in planning them, as opposed to other architects at Nicklaus Design, and this has proven to be significant in creating real estate value.



No other place in the World has three Jack Nicklaus “Signature” golf courses.

The Punta Espada course, which just opened a few weeks ago, has nine of its 18 holes along the water, the most of any golf course in the western hemisphere. This golf course will on a short-list of must-play courses for serious and passionate golf players. The plans for Las Iguanas, the second course, are being finalized now, and it is likely to feature several holes that play through a nature preserve. The other three courses will be built over the next couple years.



Great Fishing

The Fishing Lodge lives up to its name by offering amazing angling opportunities just offshore. These waters open into the Mona Passage eastward to Puerto Rico. They are recognized as some of the best fishing grounds in the Caribbean, especially for billfish, blue marlin, wahoo and tuna with a number of tournaments drawing anglers from all over the world.



Starting Prices Below $300,000

Only 50 of the 300 condo hotel units in Fishing Lodge at Cap Cana are being released at this time. They include studios, one, two and three bedroom units, ranging in size from 732 sq. ft. to 2,744 sq. ft., plus spacious decks or balconies.

Located in low-rise buildings (up to five stories), they will offer views of the infinity pool, courtyard, marina and ocean. Prices range from $290,000 to $1,800,000.



After these units are reserved, the next release isn't until May 2007. At that time, a minimum 10% increase will be added to the price.



No Property Tax for 10 Years, No Closing Costs and No Maintenance Fees

Cap Cana has so much clout with the government that the developers struck a deal in which Fishing Lodge owners will pay no property tax for the first 10 years and only 1% a year after 10 years. In addition, there are no closing costs or maintenance fees for owners who place their units in the hotel’s rental pool.



‘Early-Bird’ Incentives



Buyers of the first 50 condo hotel units at Fishing Lodge will be known as Heritage Founding Owners, and they'll be entitled to the following incentives:



• 5% discount on the listed prices for condo hotel units

• Favourable financing through U.S.-based Wachovia Bank

• Preferred rates at Punta Espada Golf Course

• Preferred rates on marina slip rental

• Two weeks of free lodging (one in 2007, one in 2008) at Cap Cana's new five-star Sanctuary Hotel, an $8,000 value



Reservations are currently being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 50 units. A unit selection event will be held in the Dominican Republic on 10-12 November, 2006.



To request a detailed Information Pack on Fishing Lodge at Cap Cana, email info@HotPropertiesWorldwide.com or call +44 (0)20 7095 8701, or visit www.HotPropertiesWorldwide.com.



