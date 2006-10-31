7 New Installations of Solcara Solsearch

Middlesex, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --One of the seven, an international firm with 16 international offices, has already gone live, rolling the solution out across their intranet, also provided by Solcara.



Knowledge workers from the professional services and other industry sectors are realising the benefits of simultaneously searching multiple resources. Solcara Director Charlie O’Rourke commented, “Simplicity is the key to the continued success of SolSearch. Providing one query box, with the ability to search many pertinent resources together, reduces complexity while improving results for researchers. In addition SolSearch can provide access to content where enterprise indexing technologies cannot tread: the ‘deep web,’ containing highly valuable, content secured in online (often) subscription based, databases.”



The next release of SolSearch, due in November, will benefit from the addition of entity extraction. Users will be able to filter search results by conditions such as people, locations and companies making result navigation easy, immediate and relevant.



SolSearch is delivering benefits to firms of all sizes. With no major investments in hardware required and no changes in working practices, the return on investment is significant.

