myAvangate – reseller management made easy for software vendors

Amstelveen, Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --Avangate B.V. announced today the launch of myAvangate - an innovative reseller management system designed to help software vendors proficiently manage resellers and gain control over the entire sales channel. The product facilitates an enhanced visibility over end-customer information leading to a boost in software revenues from increased license renewal sales. myAvangate can be tested by registering on www.avangate.com.



The new solution allows software vendors to focus more on business development, as it answers real challenges faced during the software selling process: keeping track of resellers, knowing end-customers, speeding up orders and payments and staying aware of opportunities. In addition, myAvangate also offers benefits to resellers and ultimately contributes to a growth in software sales together with client satisfaction.



“myAvangate brings an important change into the software distribution market, making possible the switch from tedious, manual sales work towards intelligent and efficient business management. The solution answers the needs of software vendors and helps them better control their distribution channel. We expect to catch the interest of the worldwide software community once they’ve tested the product”, appreciates Carmen SEBE, Director at Avangate B.V.



In brief, myAvangate provides license, partner, and product management, 24x7 fast order processing, automatic registration code delivery to resellers and an end-customer registration system. Partner payments are simplified with multiple options integrated within the system, including online payments via debit/credit cards.



Presently myAvangate is available as Release Candidate version and will be ready for commercial release by the end of 2006. Subscribe to e-mail updates at www.avangate.com/newsletter.



myAvangate is offered separately or together with the Avangate e-Commerce platform for online software sales.



More information can be found on the company’s website, at www.avangate.com.

