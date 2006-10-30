Anti-Spam Products Take More End User Time Than Just Deleting Spam

Green Bay, Wi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2006 --MailFoundry, the world’s leading provider of Human Intelligence based anti-spam solutions finds that many anti-spam solutions are causing end users to spend more time searching for lost emails compared to the time needed to just delete spam.



“We’ve been seeing more and more customers switching from their existing anti-spam solution over to MailFoundry just to eliminate their false positive epidemic.” remarked David C. Troup, CEO and Founder of MailFoundry. “While we see users making the switch from all sorts of products, solutions based on hueristic based anti-spam engines are the bulk of the solutions being abandoned in favor of MailFoundry.”



MailFoundry’s anti-spam engine, MessageIQ 3.0 is based on targeted spam profile rules that are created around spam attacks. Since the rules are defined by actual spam, MailFoundry works 100% out of the box, no training required and MessageIQ leads the industry with a less than 1 in 1 million false positive rate since 2004. MailFoundry’s team of human editors work around the clock to stay current with spam attacks as they happen and spam profile rules are updated every 5 minutes, 24x7x365 ensuring that MailFoundry customers have the most up-to-date spam profiles on the planet.



“We examined the numbers of false positives that switching customers were experiencing with other vendors solutions and we were shocked to find that some customers were rates as high as 1 in 30. Meaning for every 30 legitimate emails they received, 1 is wrongly classified as spam.” said Mr. Troup, ”Those systems are literally guessing at spam and customers were loosing 4 to 5 emails daily and their business was suffering as a result. The time they were spending looking for those lost emails was more time than it would have taken just to delete the spam manually. And with the added cost of the anti-spam system on top of it, it’s alarming as to what customers are dealing with out there.”



Troup continues, “MailFoundry was designed from the ground up to eliminate false positives and the headaches that come with loosing email. Before you renew your subscription for your current anti-spam system, take a MailFoundry unit for a free 30 day test drive and experience email without the frustration of lost emails.”



The entire line of MailFoundry anti-spam appliances are available and shipping today from http://www.MailFoundry.com, calling 1-888-302-MAIL (6245) or through the MailFoundry world-wide reseller network.



MailFoundry is a leading provider of anti-spam appliances and subscription services based on human intelligence spam profiles that protect more than five million email addresses world-wide. MailFoundry’s line of network appliances begin at $999 and scale up to protect up to 30,000 users per unit and each come with a free 30 day trial.

