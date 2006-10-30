Enter StartupNation's Elevator Pitch Contest to Win Small Business Coaching and "The Ultimate Hook-Up" with Three Angel Investors

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2006 --If you have a business idea and dream of setting your own hours or simply having more control over your career, now's your chance. StartupNation, www.startupnation.com, the online entrepreneurial community and content company, introduces their new Elevator Pitch Contest. The winner will be chosen by the StartupNation online community and receive "The Ultimate Hook-Up" which includes: a trip to StartupNation headquarters in Birmingham, Michigan, one-on-one coaching from small business experts Jeff and Rich Sloan and a meeting with three angel investors.



Each week starting November 4, 2006, five new and aspiring entrepreneurs will deliver their "elevator pitch" promoting their business idea on the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio program. Co-hosts Jeff and Rich Sloan and various angel investors will listen to the pitches and provide their comments and advice.



After each show airs, listeners can go online to vote for their favorite pitch, provide feedback and critique contestants. The results will be tallied, and the three finalists will deliver their refined pitch to a panel of esteemed judges on December 2, 2006. The winner will be chosen, and he or she will get "hooked up" by StartupNation!



To enter StartupNation's Elevator Pitch Contest and the chance to win "The Ultimate Hook-Up":



. Submit your elevator pitch on the StartupNation Radio page at www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp



To meet other entrepreneurs, get free startup advice, voice your opinion, and vote for contestants:



. Join the StartupNation community at

http://www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp



. Listen live to StartupNation Radio beginning Saturday, November 4th (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST) or log into the StartupNation Radio podcast at www.startupnation.com/pages/radio starting Monday, November 6, 2006



Be on the air and get expert advice for your startup!

You can also visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you'll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNationR and the Sloan Brothers Founded by life-long entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice via a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business.

Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors through StartupNation's online community. The Sloan brothers are also authors of

"StartupNation: Open for Business," (Doubleday, 2005). They've been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television.

