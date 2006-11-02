Big poster printed on home printer. Dream comes true!

Lutsk, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2006 --Occasionally we, computer users, need to print out very BIG photos, posters and banners. For such situations, professional services are available that can print your image along with an impressive bill to pay. If you can’t afford such services or hate to wait days for your order to be finished, you can try printing yourself. Software products like Photoshop give you the ability to cut a large image into pieces and print each one separately on a standard printer. But this again takes too much time, and the final result won’t necessary be good.



Fortunately, there has recently appeared software product, ProPoster, that makes printing large images on standard printers downright simple. The program will print super size posters, signs, banners, certificates and Word documents. What sets ProPoster apart from the rest of the methods is the simplicity of printing and affordability, only $19,95 (US). The program offers a step-by-step interface that enables you to create a poster in 60 seconds. The result is excellent and can make everyone around you jealous! Printing is a no-brainer. Simply select an image, set the desired size and hit the “Print” button. An image is enlarged and printed over several standard sheets of paper. Glue them together, and voila! Your poster is ready!



ProPoster will benefit many people. Those who own their own business can use the software to print large signs or banners to display them in the office window or on the store front. This serves as a very good and inexpensive kind of advertising for your business. Posters let you gain publicity without the need to publish adds in the local newspaper for months. As an artist, you can use ProPrinter to print your own pictures on paper as large-format posters and show them to other people. Posters created with ProPoster also make great gifts. They are absolutely fascinating and will surprise your friends or a beloved one. So, let’s print!



Some Gee-Whiz Facts about ProPoster

ProPoster will print any image, photo, Microsoft Word document, or Excel spreadsheet. It is also possible to print an image obtained from a scanner or a digital camera. ProPoster prints posters of standard format, including A0, A1, A2, or custom posters in size up to 10x10 meters. If a printed page was spoiled while the user was gluing pages together, ProPoster can re-print this page again separately without the need to print all the pages.



Users of ProPoster will benefit from the opportunity to print raster images, such as images or photos from a digital camera. ProPoster also enables printing of vector graphics, such as metafiles or data from Windows applications. The program uses a WYSIWYG technology. The print preview screen lets you see a poster in real time, prior to printing. Therefore you’ll never waste time or ink on pages that aren’t exactly what you expect. ProPoster has a multilingual support and is available in English, German, Portuguese, Czech, and Russian.



Read more about ProPoster at www.ronyasoft.com/products/proposter/index.html

Try it free: www.ronyasoft.com/products/proposter/files/proposter.zip



ProPoster Pricing and Availability

ProPoster v.2.01 is compatible with Microsoft Windows 2000 Server, 2003 Server, XP and costs $19.95 (USD). Discounts for volume buyers are available. Users will be able to upgrade to major versions for only $9.95 (USD). Additional information on ProPoster, screenshots, as well as a free evaluation copy is available from www.ronyasoft.com/products/proposter.



About RonyaSoft

RonyaSoft is a privately-held IT company that was founded in 2003. RonyaSoft specializes in printing software development. The company has a team of experienced professionals from various IT spheres, who are dedicated to excellence in software development and support. The company is a member of OISV, SWRUS, and SIC. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.ronyasoft.com.

