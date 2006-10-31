Idokorro Launches Mobile File Manager for BlackBerry

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --Idokorro Mobile, Inc., a leading solutions provider for mobile network management, is pleased to announce the availability of Mobile File Manager 2.0, a state-of-the-art professional file manager for BlackBerry handhelds.



Mobile File Manager gives users the ability to access and manage remote and local files and folders with their BlackBerry handheld. A common use scenario for Mobile File Manager is to securely connect to a remote computer back at the office, and then email files that are stored on the remote computers. Mobile File Manager can be also used to edit web pages and deploy sites, upload photos to websites, transfer files, view graphics on remote computers, edit configuration files, and much more.



Mobile File Manager is the first application that offers features specifically for BlackBerry devices with local file and folder storage, including the BlackBerry Pearl 8100. With Mobile File Manager, managing remote and local files and folders is a seamlessly integrated process.



Mobile File Manager evolved from and replaces Idokorro’s popular Mobile FTP application. With the introduction of a new breadth of features well beyond the original FTP-related functions, the product simply outgrew the old name. "Much of my work demands a certain immediacy - the sooner I can get something done the better. Idokorro's Mobile File Manager helps me stay ahead. It has an interface that is easy to use and the program works flawlessly." says Mike Cook, Data Sales Manager for Dave’s Communications Inc.



Mobile File Manager is one of a suite of applications that Idokorro makes for a range of wireless handheld devices. The Idokorro suite includes the award-winning Mobile Admin, Mobile SSH, and Mobile Desktop, which give you secure access from mobile handhelds to networks, servers, desktops, and other devices, allowing problems to be identified and solved faster, while other regular computing tasks can be performed from almost anywhere. As thousands of Idokorro customers have already discovered, this mobile access capability delivers a powerful and quickly-realized ROI.



About Idokorro’s Mobile Access Solutions



Mobile Admin allows users to manage their servers using a fast and easy-to-use interface from almost any wireless device or web browser. Servers users can manage include Windows, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL, BlackBerry Enterprise Server, Domino, Novell, Oracle, and much more. Mobile SSH supports VT100, IBM 5250, and IBM 3270 terminal emulation to give users Telnet and SSH terminal access to a wide range of network devices and applications from a wireless device. With Mobile Desktop, users can view the screen and control the mouse and keyboard of remote computers that are running Windows Terminal Services, Remote Desktop, or VNC.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere - streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 2000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818.

