TSFactory To Debut RecordTS “Security Camera” Software in November

Research Triangle Park NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2006 --TSFactory, an Alexandria, VA software development company specializing in Terminal Services technology, will debut RecordTS, the first remote desktop protocol (RDP) recording solution in the market for Windows platforms, in booth 216 at Windows & Exchange Connections, November 7-9 in Las Vegas.



RecordTS is a “security camera” designed to record everything logged-on users, consultants, administrators and vendors do on an organization’s Remote Desktop or Terminal Services computer system. RecordTS helps confirm a Windows network is secure and compliant by recording all RDP traffic; auditing who connects and what they do, including recording specific users at specific times; monitoring access to sensitive information such as financial data and personnel records; and saving vital server, access and time/date data to digitally-signed compact files for easy storage and secure playback.



According to Claudio Rodrigues, President of TSFactory, this new security software package will have an enormous impact on the way organizations do business, because it brings security and compliancy assistance, training and troubleshooting support, and corporate surveillance together under one monitoring program. “We are very pleased to announce the launch of RecordTS. Network video-recording is probably one of the most sought after features customers have been looking for in a Terminal Services or Citrix environment for years. Nowadays with the need to make sure companies are compliant with all the existing security and audit regulations in place, it is easy to see why RecordTS clearly fulfills this gap in the market. The simple ability to watch everything users and administrators have been doing on your servers when connected remotely using RDP or ICA is simply invaluable. This is a must have tool for any corporation or government department out there and we are very proud to be the first company to deliver such solution to the market” he comments. Both versions of RecordTS, Remote Desktop Edition and Terminal Services Edition, will come with a 30-day trial.



TSFactory is partnering on this venture with CNS Software, a Research Triangle Park, NC-based company specializing in developing and marketing software tools by administrators for administrators. CNS will be the manufacturing representative for RecordTS.



