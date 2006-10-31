Sierra Club Selects ServePath to Host Corporate Web Site

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --ServePath, a leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist, today announced that the Sierra Club, the largest, oldest and most influential grassroots environmental organization in the U.S., has chosen ServePath to host its corporate web site, www.sierraclub.org. The Sierra Club selected ServePath to host its corporate identity based on the company’s reliability, scalability and customized, cost-effective solutions.



The Sierra Club has been instrumental in preserving wilderness, wildlife and some of nature's most beautiful wild places for over 100 years — Yosemite National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, the Florida Everglades and the Sequoia National Monument to name just a few — helping protect over 150 million acres of wilderness and wildlife habitat. The organization encompasses the largest network of environmental advocates in the U.S., addressing everything from community issues to lobbying on a national level.



“The Sierra Club site has more than 750,000 visitors per month who depend on the information to be there when they need it, so uptime was an important factor for us,” said Dave Simon, director of IT, Sierra Club. “We know we can depend on ServePath to provide continuous uptime and to be there to provide the top-notch technical and customer support we require.”



“We’re proud that such a large, well-respected organization like the Sierra Club chose ServePath to provide hosting services for its corporate site,” said John Keagy, president, ServePath. “The Sierra Club understands that ServePath is an industry leader in service and support, while also offering the ability to scale with them based on their needs.”



All applications at www.sierraclub.org are hosted by ServePath, which also provides managed Internet security services for the organization’s online identity including intrusion detection and firewall protection.



ServePath’s dedicated hosting solutions and managed services are immediately available. For more information, please contact ServePath at www.ServePath.com, or call 1-866-321-7284.



About ServePath

ServePath is a leading dedicated server and managed hosting specialist, providing custom services to businesses that need powerful Internet hosting platforms. Thousands of companies worldwide look to ServePath for its reliability, customization, and speed. Its new 10,000% Guaranteed Service Level Agreement is unique in the web hosting industry, promising specific levels of network performance and 100% uptime with a 100x guarantee. ServePath also provides colocation services through its ColoServe division. The employee-owned company has been in business for five years, with offices and its own data center in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.

