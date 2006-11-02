VIP Task Manager Standard Edition Is Released

Odessa, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2006 --November 1, 2006 VIP Quality Software launches VIP Task Manager Standard Edition, a new client/server software for task management and group collaboration. It allows users to access the common database simultaneously through Local Network (LAN) to see, add and edit all tasks without any restrictions



VIP Task Manager Std. is used for planning, sharing, tracking and reporting tasks within the team easily and quickly. In comparison with VIP Task Manager Pro, Standard edition facilitates the product setting up and use. It lets users focus on their tasks in the Task List view and they don't have to be allowed or denied any permissions to work in the application.



The solution is tailored for small and midsize business, government and non-governmental institutes, non-profit and educational organizations, as well as project teams, workgroups and company departments.



Learn more about VIP Task Manager Standard Edition features and download FREE trial version of the software at new product website:

http://www.taskmanagementsoft.com/products/taskmanager/



PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

VIP Task Manager Standard Edition costs $99.95 (USD) per license with 2 Users License minimum initial purchase ($199.90 USD). VIP Task Manager Professional Edition costs $199.95 (USD) per license with 3 Users License minimum initial purchase ($599.85 USD). The product is compatible with Windows XP/ME/2000/2003. A 30-day trial version of the program is available for FREE at:

http://www.taskmanagementsoft.com/download/



ABOUT VIP QUALITY SOFTWARE LINE

At present VIP Quality Software productivity line consists of VIP Simple To Do List, VIP Organizer, VIP Team To Do List (http://www.todolistsoft.com/) and the new product - VIP Task Manager (Professional and Standard editions). These programs provide users with productivity tools ranging from individual to corporate needs.



ABOUT VIP QUALITY SOFTWARE

VIP Quality Software (http://www.vip-qualitysoft.com/) is a privately held company, founded in March 2004 and headquartered in Odessa, Ukraine. The company specializes in development of task management, time management, project management and human resource management software. Its products are well-known in more than 50 countries of the world.

