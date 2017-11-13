Clients of WME Entertainment Asked to Depart and Decry Company for Alleged Abuse Against Women

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2017 --In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein, Roger Ailes and Bill O'Reilly scandals, many high-profile women are now speaking out about sexual harassment, abuse and the overall marginalization of women by men in power. Gender abuse has many faces and is not relegated to sexual harassment in the entertainment industry but runs rampant throughout corporate America and government. Case and point: the plight of African-American corporate executive Tanique Wright of Colorado Springs, Colorado who is the Vice President of Human Resources for Professional Bull Riders, a WME Entertainment company.



A Just Cause first exposed some of Tanique's (pronounced "Tuh-neek") story of gender and racial discrimination in an October 2017 press release (www.releasewire.com/press-releases/release-881753.htm). Since then, WME management has allegedly ratcheted up the retaliation against her. "Because Tanique isn't famous and doesn't have a huge microphone, WME management feels emboldened to double-down on their alleged abuse by victimizing her further through alleged retaliation," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause.



A Just Cause is calling on prominent entertainers (including men) who are clients of WME and others who despise the abuse of women, to hold WME management accountable by standing in solidarity with Tanique and using your voice to publicly speak out against WME on social media.



Missy Elliott, a WME client, was Billboard's 2015 Innovator of the Year and discussed her commitment to stand for women. In Missy's 2015 remarks she said: "I stand here for all the women who been told you don't fit the mold. Look at me, I'm here. I want to thank all those women who came before me and I don't know if y'all know how important that is to me because they kicked down the door for me to be able to walk through." Other prominent clients of WME include Rihanna, Steve Harvey, Drake, Denzel Washington and Terry Crews who has already taken to social media to discuss how WME executive Adam Venit groped him during a Hollywood function in 2016.



On October 10, 2017, Crew tweeted: "This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because it happened to ME." "Even with Crews speaking out about Venit's abuse, WME management continues allegedly tacitly promoting a culture of sexual, gender and racial abuse and allegedly retaliates against those like Ms. Wright who stands up for herself," adds Banks.



"I hope we have reached a tipping point in America where women and men alike are not going to tolerate the continued exploitation of women, whether it's powerful men trying to extort cheap sexual thrills from women in exchange for advancing their careers or the demeaning and devaluing women based on their femininity and race by paying them less money for the same job they're performing as their male counterparts," adds Banks. "I hope other prominent clients of WME will use their fame and huge voices to #speak4Tanique and other women suffering sexual misconduct, pay inequality and retaliation for exposing misconduct and discrimination," says Banks.