EPAM among the 3 finalists for NOA's "IT Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year" award category and the sole finalist from Central & Eastern Europe

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --EPAM Systems (http://www.epam.com) announced that it became the only software development company from Central and Eastern Europe named a finalist of NOA’s “IT Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year” award category. The other two shortlisted contestants included Wipro Technologies and LogicaCMG, with Wipro winning the award.



NOA (National Outsourcing Association) is a UK independent 'not-for-profit' body whose objective is to leverage effective outsourcing by promoting best practices, service and innovation in the application and development of outsourcing. The 2006 NOA Awards for Best Practice in Outsourcing are presented in association with the OUT Group and Outsource Magazine and reward innovation and achievement by suppliers, users and integrated teams within the outsourcing industry. The recognition follows evaluations by an independent panel of judges who selected the winners demonstrating outstanding excellence in outsourcing with measurable outcomes.



Commenting on the NOA awards, Karl Robb, Executive Vice-President of EPAM Systems Inc., and President of EPAM Europe, said: “Our staff feels proud and much honored to be listed as a finalist for the most coveted category of NOA’s awards. As Central and Eastern Europe’s largest IT outsourcing provider with primarily large, complex, mission-critical software engineering projects within Telcos, Financial institutions, Airlines and larger software vendors, this independent recognition based on objective judgments of professional bodies provides one valuable form of benchmark against which we can verify our own performance. This also demonstrates that a Central and Eastern European NearShore provider competes successfully with the large Indian providers as well as the European and US multi-nationals for both value and results.”



The NOA is an independent body whose objective is to ensure effective business management through the promotion of best practice, service and innovation in the application and development of outsourcing. The NOA’s role is to lobby UK government, OFCOM and the European Union on matters affecting the collective interests of its members and to deliver information on market developments and lessons learned from business outsourcing.



The NOA communicates the significant benefits and strategic lessons of outsourcing to a wider audience, through conferences, seminars and publications.

EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering outsourcing services. In January 2006, for the second consecutive year, EPAM was named No.1 of Top 5 IT Outsourcing providers in Central and Eastern Europe on the "Global Services 100" list by CMP-CyberMedia's Global Services Magazine and neoIT. Founded in 1993, EPAM maintains North American headquarters in Lawrenceville, NJ, and European headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, as well as support and delivery operations in the UK and Germany. EPAM software development centers are located in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Hungary.



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, William Hill, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Schlumberger and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, BEA Systems, Microsoft and Hyperion

