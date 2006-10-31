NC Companies Encouraged to Participate in IT Survey

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --The North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA) and TotalCare IT Solutions by Alphanumeric are joining forces to conduct a survey of NC-based organizations, in an effort to better understand what IT choices area companies are making to accomplish strategic business goals.



Beginning this week, NCTA members and other North Carolina-based businesses will be invited to respond to an online questionnaire asking them to reflect on the biggest IT concerns for their organization, decisions on outsourcing IT elements and projected spending levels on IT in 2007.



“There is a great deal of national data accumulated by major research organizations and analysts, but until now there has never been an attempt to collect data on IT issues and outsourcing on a local level,” says Tim Finnegan, TotalCare Program Director. “This survey will allow participants for the first time to see how they stack up against other local, like-minded companies in terms of the decisions they are making on IT.”



Organizations participating in the survey must be headquartered in North Carolina. All survey participants will receive the survey results. To participate, click here.



About TotalCare IT Solutions:

TotalCare IT Solutions, a division of Alphanumeric Systems, Inc., is the leading provider of outsourced IT support services to small and mid sized Triangle based businesses.



The company’s proprietary 24x7x365 remote monitoring technology eliminates most computer related issues before they occur, saving clients from downtime and significantly reducing the costs associated with traditional “break/fix” site visits.



TotalCare is the smart, safe and secure solution for growing technology enabled businesses. Over the past 25 years the company has worked with more Triangle based companies than any other local IT company and supports over 10,000 devices for its roster of clients. TotalCare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and provides IT services to companies from the Triad to the North Carolina coast. For more information, call 919-376-4518 or visit www.TotalCareITSolutions.com.



About NCTA:

The North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA) is a not-for-profit membership-driven trade organization and the primary voice of the information technology industry in North Carolina. NCTA is the intersection of leadership and technology, fueling the growth of North Carolina through Executive Engagement, Public Affairs, and a Knowledge Workforce. For more information, visit www.nc-tech.org

