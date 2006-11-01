Minneapolis Podcaster To Present at LifeScience Alley Industry Event

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2006 --The Marketing/Communications Special Interest Group of LifeScience Alley has invited Bruce Stasch, President of Apex Marketing Group to present on the topic "Blogging & Podcasting: Their Potential for One-to-One Communications".



Stasch will speak on how blogging and podcasting can be powerful communications tools that technology and healthcare companies can use to build brands, talk to customers and distribution partners, garner faster media attention, lower communications costs, and establish a more personal relationship with a variety of audiences. These communications tools can be used to motivate, entertain, inform, educate, network and sell.



"As an early-adopter of new technologies, I believe that corporations, especially those in the heathcare industry, can leverage their vast medical and product knowledge to help educate and inform their customers and the community at large," stated Stasch. "Today, only 4% of Fortune 500 companies blog and only 6% of Internet users have listened to a podcast, so if a company is looking to move to the front of the pack in information delivery, podcasting and blogs can help them do that."



Stasch has real world experience with the challenges and opportunities available to those organizations that have taken the plunge into new media. Stasch launched his blog Golf Gear News in August of 2006 and just a few months later, a podcast of the same name. "Golf Gear News has given me a firsthand knowledge of what it takes to create and market a successful new media platform. It is not as simple as ‘if you build it, they will come’. Blogs and podcasts should be considered investments in your brand and must be nurtured to be successful."



Mr. Stasch will bring to the LifeScience Alley members a current overview of the new media landscape, highlight a number of case studies of companies already leveraging these technologies, and explore how they can utilize them within their own organizations.

About LifeScience Alley

LifeScience Alley comprises a broad range of well over 500 member organizations that employ approximately 250,000 people in the state of Minnesota and thousands more throughout the U.S. and world. LifeScience Alley is truly a unique organization as its members include medical device and equipment manufacturers, agricultural and industrial bioscience organizations, pharmaceutical companies, health plans, insurers, hospitals and clinics, education and research institutions, government agencies and trade organizations, and a large variety of health care service and consulting companies.



About Bruce Stasch

Mr. Stasch is an innovative thinker and writer on the impact of new technologies for business. He has operated a web development agency since 1999 that has worked with more than 65 clients including IBM, Datacard, ITT, 3M, United Healthcare, Pathway Health Services and the American Neurological Association. He also owns two e-commerce golf businesses, is host of one of the leading podcasts on golf called "Golf Gear News" and just launched a new business marketing blog called "Power Marketing Today". His insights have been quoted in many of the local media like: The Business Journal, Upsize Magazine, Minnesota Technology, Twin Cities Business, WCCO-Radio, AM 1280, and Business Week Online about blogging and podcasting.

