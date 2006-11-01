NEW SOCIAL NETWORKING WEBSITE TARGETING MINORITIES HITS HOME-RUN!

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2006 --After a solid month of growth, MinoritySpace.com has grown to be one of the most popular social networking sites on the Internet. Now with thousands of users and 100,000’s of hits each week, the growth and numbers have proven MinoritySpace.com a success.



MinoritySpace.com is a social networking website tailored to, but not just for, Minorities. The content is built around African Americans and other ethnicities. The creators, Casey Danford and Steve Eilers, claim the website was made so minority users can leave the over-populated, advertisement intensive websites like MySpace & YouTube and join a smaller, closer community at MinoritySpace.com. The creators made it clear that the launch of this website is not to separate race, but to unite races.



*MinoritySpace.com opens doors and opportunities for minorities that other social networking sites do not, the chance to be seen and heard! What makes the site so popular with its users one might ask? MinoritySpace.com offers free unlimited picture and music uploading, contests, promotions, and features that other social websites do not.



Casey Danford, President, MinoritySpace.com said “ MinoritySpace.com is the first social networking website created to unite minorities in a structured, safe environment. We embrace the power of the internet, connecting minorities and minority organizations through our website”.



With the current website growth, MinoritySpace.com plans to donate a percent of the profits to minority organizations, such as the United Negro College Fund. MinoritySpace.com is proud to announce that it has officially has become a member of the NAACP, and plans to join other minority organizations.

