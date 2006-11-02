Raleigh Day Spa Named Best Place to Work

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2006 --Triangle Business Journal has recognized 30 businesses as the Best Places to Work in the Triangle. Winners were chosen based on an employee survey process conducted by Quantum Market Research. The overall winner, Blue Water Spa, was the highest rated company in the Triangle. The business earned the top spot among Best Places to Work-winning companies in the Triangle by scoring a near perfect 98.35 on the employee opinion survey.



In pleasing clients, company president Kile Law believes the spa also satisfies its employees. "They really feel good about going to work knowing that everybody that walks through the door is getting the best possible care and treatments available," she says.



Assistant Manager Amaris Balkus enjoys working for people who understand that her 10-year-old daughter Jordan and her husband are a priority in her life. "Understanding my desire to spend more quality time with my family, (the Laws) have willingly made adjustments to my work schedule so that I can successfully balance my work and my family."



”We work hard and we play hard," says Balkus. "I have never worked with another group of people that have truly come together to become one big family."



Staff members have come from New York, California, and elsewhere but most are from the Triangle. “Our clients deserve the best,” says Kile Law. “And that means having the best staff. I feel so very blessed to work with the wonderful, caring people at Blue Water Spa. It is incredibly humbling to know they feel their workplace is the Best Place to Work.”



Blue Water Spa is owned and operated by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Law and his wife Kile. Blue Water Spa was voted one of the top 4 spas in America by American Spa Magazine in their 2005 Professionals Choice Awards and was named and a Five-Star Beauty Destination by New Beauty Magazine. Blue Water Spa was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Triangle Business Journal in 2005 and was recognized as the #1 Best Place to Work in the Triangle 2006 by TBJ.



Kile Law was named Humanitarian of the Year 2005 by Aesthetics International and is the winner of the 2004 ABBIES Award, one of the beauty industry’s highest honors. Since 1990 she has been at the forefront of the medical spa movement. Kile Law is an in-demand speaker at both medical and spa conferences. Interviews with Kile and articles she has written are often featured in both consumer and spa magazines. She currently serves on the editorial advisory board of New You Magazine. Today Kile works part-time, enjoying her life as a wife and as mother of two young boys.



For more information, go to www.bluewaterspa.com or www.michaellawmd.com

