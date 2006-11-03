BMC Capital Provides $1.15M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Auburn, Wash.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, October 31, 2006, that it originated a $1.15 million loan for the refinance of Ellison Park, an apartment building located at 902 M Street in Auburn, Wash.



“The client formed an LLC to limit the involvement of the property’s other owners,” says Glenn Gioseffi, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Seattle office. Gioseffi originated the 50% loan-to-value mortgage with a 10-year fixed rate. The loan also featured a 30-year amortization. “While the property had a number of complex title related items to work through, BMC Capital’s closing team managed to work through the process in record time,” says Gioseffi.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Pacific Northwest and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



