It's Hip to Be Square

Stateline, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2006 --Digital Smoke has released a new version of Solitaire City for Pocket PC handhelds with full support for the square screens that have been appearing on many Windows Mobile 5 devices lately. Landscape and portrait support has also been added for larger displays along with left and right-handed screen configurations, seven variations of FreeCell and one, two and four suit Spider Solitaire games. Handhelds with WiFi Internet access can also upload a player's highest scores to the Solitaire City website for worldwide competition.



Unlike most solitaire games, Solitaire City is played against the clock for points. The faster a game is completed, the higher the score. Players find themselves hoping their long haul flights never end as they play game after game in an attempt to battle their way to the top of one of many hi-score tables and see their name in lights.



All the most popular solitaire games have been implemented such as Spider, FreeCell, Klondike, Poker Squares, Pyramid, Golf, and more, along with less familiar games such as Casket and Alternations, all with numerous game rules to add variety. Learning the rules of an unfamiliar solitaire game can be tedious and confusing at the best of times but Solitaire City actually makes it fun using a unique training mode that teaches people how to play as they participate, pointing out valid moves and explaining the rules along the way.



Solitaire City's artificial intelligence points out when a game has blocked and it's time to give up, sparing the frustration of searching for a non-existent move. It can also point out the best move to play when the going gets tough, saving valuable time in the quest for a top score.



Solitaire City is visually stunning and after a straightforward installation to a Windows Mobile based handheld, it immediately becomes apparent that it's the result of many years of development, setting a new standard for handheld solitaire games that's going to be hard to beat!



Solitaire City for Pocket PC works on almost all Windows Mobile devices, old or new and costs $18.95 via immediate download from Digital Smoke's website. A fully functional evaluation copy of Solitaire City for Pocket PC v2.00 can by download at http://ppc.solitairecity.com Solitaire City is also available for Palm OS and desktop PCs running Windows.



Digital Smoke is an independent developer, creating video games for a variety of popular handhelds, computers and consoles.



