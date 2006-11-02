Sharepoint User's Group of Northern VA Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2006 --SUGDC, the most prominent Sharepoint user group in the greater Washington D.C. metropolitan area, will be opening its doors to all interested in learning more about Microsoft Sharepoint and its related technologies on Thursday, November 9, 2006 starting at 6pm.



Attendees will be offered a great opportunity in attending our Networking Hour: a catered affair with plenty of goodies and the opportunity to mingle with other administrators, developers and users of Sharepoint, and have the opportunity to win prizes and giveaways from our raffle that will be held!



We will also feature our Tech Expo/Job Fair, where select companies will be in attendance to provide more information on their products, job opportunities other Sharepoint related topics.



Speakers will be Josh Wall from Information Strategies who will demonstrate how the new Feature Framework and SharePoint Solution Packages are being used to develop a custom portal solution for the Microsoft Solution Sharing Network and Ed Hild, Microsoft Chief Architect of Collaboration whose presentation will include excerpts from his upcoming book on Sharepoint 2007.



This event will held at SUGDC's new meeting location provided by our newest sponsor Infotec ESI Training located at 21010 Dulles Town Circle, attached to Dulles Town Center Mall in Dulles, VA.



Pre-registration for this event is strongly encouraged, for RSVP contact Kim Piston (571)237-3819 or send email to kpiston@infotecpro.com . Only those who pre-registered will be entered in the door-prize giveaway.



Proposed Agenda will be as follows:

6pm-10pm Trade Show/Expo Opens

6pm Networking Hour: Meet, Eat, and Greet

7pm-7:30 Meeting starts - group announcements

7:30-7:45 SharePoint Tip of the Month - Gary Blatt (President, SUGDC)

7:45-8:30 Ed Hild (Microsoft)

8:30-9:15 Tim McCaffrey (InfoStrategies)

9:15-930 Raffle Drawing

9:30-9:45 Closing Notes-Gary Blatt (President, SUGDC)



Company Info:

SUGDC is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and informational resources for Microsoft Sharepoint and its related technologies. The group holds monthly meetings in Dulles, VA. For more information on the group, please visit www.sugdc.org.

