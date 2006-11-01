2X ApplicationServer v. 4 Receives MSTerminalServices.org Gold Award

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2006 --2X today announced that MSTerminalServices.org, one of the leading resource sites for Windows Terminal Services, Citrix & thin client computing, awarded 2X ApplicationServer v. 4 its Gold award. The award serves as a mark of excellence and dependability, providing the ultimate recognition from peers within the industry.



“We are thoroughly impressed with the innovations and quality found in 2X ApplicationServer making it one of the very few products to earn the MSTerminalServices.org Gold Award. This indeed confirms 2X ApplicationServer as an essential product well worth the very affordable cost,” said Sean Buttigieg, Managing Director, TechGenix.



“It’s a great honor for us that MSTerminalServices.org awarded our new release of 2X ApplicationServer with their highest award. I want to thank the whole 2X team for developing such a great program. With the release of this version we now deliver a cost efficient alternative to CITRIX Presentation Server,” said Nikolaos Makris 2X CEO.



MSTerminalServices.org review team consists of leading SBC authors and administrators, who have years of experience with Terminal Services, Citrix & thin client environments.



About 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services

2X ApplicationServer allows seamless publishing of Windows applications onto remote desktops, significantly reducing administration overheads and security risks. Applications can be published to users without having to deploy the application onto the users’ desktop. Furthermore, one can access corporate applications from anywhere in the world. Users will never know that the application is running remotely and administrators can manage the application from a single location. Transmitting just the screen updates rather than the client server data is often faster too. Version 4 adds integrated load balancing, Linux & Mac client support, support for server farms, SSL tunneling and more. For more information please visit: http://www.2x.com/applicationserver/.



About MSTerminalServices.org

MSTerminalServices.org is one of the leading Server Based Computing sites in the industry. The site is a resource dedicated to Windows Terminal Services, Citrix & thin client computing. MSTerminalServices.org is home to the largest free download section of Citrix utilities, Windows Terminal Services hotfixes, and hundreds of other essential tools for Server Based Computing professionals. The site also hosts a team of leading SBC experts from around the world who, every week, produce exclusive articles on a wide range of topics.



About 2X

2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company’s product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer Enterprise and PXES editions, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services, 2X SecureRDP for Windows Terminal Services and 2X TerminalServer for Linux. 2X is a privately held company with offices in Frankfurt, Cyprus, UK and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: www.2x.com, www.2xsoftware.de, www.2xsoftware.it, www.2xsoftware.fr, www.2xsoftware.es.



About TechGenix Ltd

TechGenix manages leading network administration websites including WindowsNetworking.com, MSExchange.org, ISAserver.org, WindowSecurity.com and MSTerminalServices.org. TechGenix Ltd. provides free technical articles & news on leading Microsoft products such as Exchange Server, ISA Server, Windows Server & Terminal Services. The sites are home to industry leading authors and a community of IT professionals who provide free peer support via the popular forums.



