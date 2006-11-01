InetServices Releases SiteAdmin 2.0

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2006 --Natick, Massachusetts - InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers, managed servers, and colocation services for small-to-medium size businesses, released a new version of its customer portal called SiteAdmin. The new customer portal adds a lot of features to make it easier for Customers to manage and upgrade their services.



In addition, SiteAdmin integrated both Customer Support and Billing into a single interface. Another important feature is the ability to create multiple users for a single account. The new version of SiteAdmin is designed to support our smallest Customer to those that have extremely complex hosting environments.



InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



