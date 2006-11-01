RAM Technologies President to Speak at AHIP Business Forum

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2006 --RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading software developer serving the administrative needs of health plans and benefit administrators announced that their President, Mr. Robert Tulio, will present a session at the upcoming America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Business Forum 2006. The Business Forum features an impressive line-up of business and health care leaders focusing on “New Products and Marketplace Expansion.” This year’s Forum will be held November 6th – 8th at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers in New York, New York.



AHIP’s Business Forum provides health insurance leaders with an unmatched opportunity to gather with peers and nationally-known business and thought leaders for discussions and senior-level networking on the most current thinking about health insurance business operations and the evolving marketplace, and the technologies that support and drive them.



“RAM Technologies is pleased to advance our relationship with America’s Health Insurance Plans and their influential membership,” says Robert Tulio, President of RAM Technologies, “the Business Forum provides a wealth of information regarding the future of the healthcare marketplace and we are honored to have been selected to participate in this year’s event.”



The topic of Mr. Tulio’s session is “Technology Innovations for Administering HSAs”. The focus of this presentation will be on real-time claim processing to support the needs of consumer-directed health care. Mr. Tulio is a graduate of Temple University and the President of RAM Technologies, a company that he founded and developed from start-up in 1981 to industry innovator in 2006.



