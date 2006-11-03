Families Find Time for Holiday Happiness

Apex, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2006 --GO MOM !NC released fresh new strategies showing Moms how to make their 2006 holiday season one for the memory books. “Each holiday season becomes meaningful in its own way,” states Molly Gold, Founder of GO MOM !NC. “My role as a Family Scheduling and Organization Expert is to show Moms how they can stay focused on their family priorities during one of the most hectic, and overscheduled, times of the year. By tackling their schedule with a month at a time mentality, Moms will realize their goals to truly enjoy their family through the wonder of the season.” Take a look at our shortcut solutions for Family Holiday Happiness 2006:



* The November Organized Mom - Grab your planner and map a Thanksgiving full of fun! First, don’t hesitate to delegate. Enlist complete menus from hospitality experts like Rachael Ray and assign specific menu items, recipes included, to each guest attending. Next, honor traditions that take you back to your roots. From pre-holiday decorating to a weekend full of football, day-after Thanksgiving shopping, or volunteering at a charity event, the tradition is yours and practicing it yearly provides our children a generational connection that can’t be found outside the clan. Finally, keep the fun in family. If this year’s kids table is bigger than the grown ups, make it central in your plans. Include colorful accessories to decorate through the day, which offers a way for kids to express themselves, such as a Giving Tree that you decorate with leaves stating their thanks, and always include a change in scenery to keep the mayhem at a minimum. Well timed activities like Legos or coloring in a playroom partnered with a spirited game of tag outside, kids against adults, is priceless for everyone, not to mention good for the china and crystal on display.



* The December Organized Mom – If it’s Christmas you celebrate, you’ve got 23 days before 48 truly miraculous hours of wonder. Week 1 is meant to shop ‘til you drop, either in person or online, to accomplish this task before the holiday gets too close. Use a list to stay on track, compare prices, and take advantage of free shipping whenever possible. Kick off Week 2 by sending holiday greetings. Make it a family affair, enlisting helping hands to stuff, stamp and seal as you write. Update your address book and computerize for next year to cut your time in half. Week 3 is the official “12 Days of Christmas.” Work hard to make family traditions come alive by baking and crafting for others. Include your children and they will learn hands on the untold value of offering a humble gift from the heart. By the time you arrive at Week 4, you will have no problem spending down time with your family in the way that suits you best.



* The Ready for Company Mom – Unexpected company can break your stride during a season full of events. First, tackle your house with short order cleaning. Consult the Mr. Clean line of products for a full array of options, with the Mr. Clean Magic Reach your fastest bathroom cleaning yet tackling 5 surfaces with one tool. Stock every bathroom with necessary supplies, including fresh seasonal hand towels, candles, and air fresheners. Assign last minute company tasks to each family member and you’ll master the scramble in style. Second, be ready for meals in minutes by visiting a group kitchen, the latest way to prepare a week or two worth of meals at one time so you can have a collection of delicious dinners to stock your freezer, ready to pull out anytime. If its hors d'oeuvres and dessert you need, go for the best in boxes, bags, and jars. Costco or BJ’s carries a huge selection of prepared items from meatballs to bruschetta, cheesecake to coffee. Shop on a Saturday to taste what you can, and enjoy your visitors without the worry. For a more simple approach, stock up on lots of hot chocolate, marshmallows, peppermint sticks, and holiday cookies. Finally, gifts galore can cloud our thinking. Choose a few signature items that truly express your personality and purchase ten to have in your gift closet, wrapped and ready to go. From favorite ornaments to hot cocoa kits, a good bottle of wine or a holiday CD, the gesture will reflect you and your family, and that alone is worth cherishing.



GO MOM !NC helps mothers make positive mothering a daily reality within the structure GO MOM!® Schedule. Organize. Grow.® GO MOM !NC is located in Apex, NC and promotes the use of the GO MOM!® product line which is based on unique scheduling solutions for everything family. The GO MOM!® product line is produced via license partnership with Mead Westvaco Consumer and Office Products and sold at major retailers nationwide, including Target, Staples, and Office Max.



GO MOM !NC Founder, Molly Gold, is a 40-year-old mother of three and the creator of The GO MOM!® product line. Gold is known for her keen insights into Family Scheduling and has been featured both in print and on air media alike. Gold currently serves on Proctor & Gamble’s Mr. Clean Team Expert Panel, Cartoon Network's Tickle U Advisory Board and as Family Scheduling Expert at both BlueSuitMom.com, and NewBaby.com. Gold’s work has been featured in both Parents and Parenting Magazines, Better Homes and Gardens, The Washington Post, ABC's Good Morning America, Most recently she appeared on NBC’s Today Show Weekend Edition, in Women’s Health Magazine, and is one of 100 nationally recognized experts in the new book released this fall, The Experts Guide to the Baby Years, by Samantha Ettus.



To learn more about GO MOM !NC, visit http://www.gomominc.com For interviews with Molly Gold, you can e-mail her directly at mgold@gomominc.com.

