Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completed Demolition of Large Tank Farm in New Jersey (NJ)

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2006 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, recently completed the demolition of a large tank farm in Northern New Jersey (NJ) .



The project scope of work consisted of the demolition of a large tank farm in Northern New Jersey for an international bulk storage and handling company. In total, Dallas Contracting was tasked with the demolition of twenty-five (25) steel tanks ranging in size from 100,000 gallons to 500,000 gallons. The tanks were comprised of carbon steel and generated an estimated 550 tons of recyclable scrap metal.



Due to the proximity of other active operations, no hot torch cutting was allowed and only cold cutting was acceptable. To accomplish the demolition of the tank farm, a Komatsu PC400LC excavator mounted with a hydraulic rotating shear was utilized to cut the tank steel into manageable pieces. A Komatsu PC300 with grapple was utilized to load the scrap metal into trailers for offsite recycling.



Due to Dallas Contracting’s expert scrap metal recycling techniques and ability to obtain the highest value for the scrap metals, a substantial credit was provided to the client to partially offset the demolition costs. On larger demolition projects with more scrap metals, Dallas Contracting has even paid the client to perform the project (i.e. no cost to client and client actually receives compensation).



The project was completed on schedule and without incident or injury.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



