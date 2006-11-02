Worldwide Industrial Launches Metals Directory and Marketplace

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2006 --Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, an online industrial buying guide and industry portal, introduces a new metals directory which includes offerings from multinational manufacturers and distributors of steel, alloys, iron, aluminum, brass and other metals.



According to the company, the directory includes a broad range of metal products from suppliers in North America, Latin America, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Asia, Middle East and European Union countries.



Metal products include steel, stainless steel and carbon angles, channels, wire, beams, billets, blanks, blooms, cast iron bars and rods, reinforced steel, cold rolled coil, steel and iron filings, stainless steel sheets, brass, bronze and copper wool, ferroalloys, copper strips cobalt sheet, brass and bronze circles, ferroboron powders, ingots, manganese copper, polished metals, rare metals and alloys.



Other metals include bonded, pattern, rubber coated, high purity metals, misch, polished, galvanizers, perforated, metallizing, heavy, mumetal, ignition sparking, metals indium, rolled, high temperature, close tolerance, laminated, muntz, clad, hard-to-find metals, refractory, corrosion resistant, magnetic, crimped, reactive, electroplated metals, fuse, galvanized, prepainted, rare earth and electric resistance metals.



The directory can be accessed at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/metals_alloys_steel.html



"The directory is a useful resource for anyone involved in either the buying or selling of steel, alloys and other metal products," says Frank Wallace, Business Director of Worldwide Industrial Marketplace.



He added, "The site includes thousands of offerings for all kinds of metal products in various forms, including custom made, rods, wire, sheet, specialty shapes and scrap metals from suppliers and exporters in over 54 countries."



Other metal products on the site include pre-plated, solder coated, vinyl clad, mstrip, thin gage metals, spring wire, tin plate, vacuum melted, specialty, admiralty, needle, porous, spray coating, pre-plated metals, anti-friction, non-ferrous, acid resistant, metal powder, chromium plated, abrasion resistant, babbitt, clad braze, architectural laminated, bearing, prefinished and coil pre-plated metals.



