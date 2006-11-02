Thailand Initiates Efforts to Be Asia’s Leading Wakeboarding Sport Destination

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2006 --Thailand is set to show off again its ability to hold another world-class sport competition with the hosting of the final leg of the 3rd Asian Wakeboard Pro Tour from November 25-26, 2006, expecting the largest gathering of wakeboarders from across the region and beyond.



With the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in full support of making the Kingdom a popular destination for wakeboarding competitions, holidays and trainings, the Asian Wakeboard Association has decided to celebrate its third year of success by holding the final stop of the tour at TE Wake & Ski, Prathum Thani, Thailand. The first two stops were held in Japan and Singapore, and the group has scheduled the event to be held annually every fall.



“TAT’s support for the 3rd Asian Wakeboard Pro Tour is part of the project ‘Thailand Grand Invitation 2006’, and this event provides one of the most exciting water sports wakeboarding. This aims to draw and entertain both Thai and foreign tourists and let them experience sports tourism at TE Wake & Ski, a venue of high international wakeboard lake standards,” said Ms. Pensuda Priaram, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and acting Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.



The competition is highly unique, as it features a spectacular mixture of snowboarding, skating, surfing and even skateboarding—all using a specially designed boat. The game is one that demands great performance, strength, speed, endurance and coordination. The boat actually has ballast tanks to increase its weight to produce a bigger wake. The wake then becomes a launching pad for acrobatic movements which are performed on a single board—the wakeboard, with its two high-wrap bindings.



This year’s event will have 60 professional wakeboarders coming from Japan, Korea, Singapore, Hongkong and Europe, and expects some 2,000 Thai and foreign spectators. TE Wake & Ski will be providing excellent facilities for this competition.



“TE Wake & Ski also provides wakeboarding sport and tutor services. Every year, it welcomes the national wakeboarding teams to stage their practices for international competition. Being a venue known for its high international wakeboard lake standards, it has been selected by the Asian Wakeboard Association to host this year’s last leg competition,” remarked Mr. Geoffrey Penn, the Managing Director of Total Entertainment Co., Ltd., and TE Wake & Ski.



With the growing popularity of wakeboarding since it started in the mid-1980s, it is estimated that there are now over 30 million participants all over the world, and Asia counts a huge number of these especially after the establishment of the Asian Wakeboard Association in 2004.



It not only promises to be a competition but a weekend full of fun and excitement. Aside from the main event, there will also be an amazing show by the musical band and DJ.



About TE Wake & Ski – Total Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Situated 60/1 Moo 6, Tam Bon Kok Chang, Amphoe Bangsai, Ayutthaya 13190, TE Wake & Ski is one of Thailand’s only three wakeboarding sites which is closest to downtown Bangkok. It has provided tutoring and wakeboarding challenge activities by professional Asian and European wakeboarders for Thai and foreign customers for over two years now. Its objective is to promote wakeboarding amongst Thai youth to encourage them to challenge in the international tournaments.



About Wakeboarding

Wakeboarding is the latest evolution of waterskiing sports. Wakeboarding started in the mid 1980’s. Wakeboarding is the fastest growing water sport in the world. With the growing popularity of wakeboarding, it is estimated that there are now over 30 million participants all over the world and Asia counts a huge number of these especially after the establishment of the Asian Wakeboard Association in 2004. The experience is a cross between mono-skiing and surfing, but it’s a real synergy of the two, not imitation of either. This element of the Asian Wakeboard Pro Tour is a spectacular mixture of Snow Boarding, Skating, Surfing and even Skateboarding – but it all takes place behind a special purpose designed boat. The boat actually has on board ballast tanks to increase its weight to produce a bigger wake. The wake becomes a launching pad for acrobatic movements which are performed on a single board, the Wakeboard, with its two high wrap bindings. The Rider is allowed one fall during his/her two passes and the Judges award points for three different and distinct elements – execution, intensity and composition. What this simply means is technical difficulty, how big each trick is and what variety is delivered. The Rider who produces the highest score wins.

