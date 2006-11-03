Instant online critical illness insurance quotes available through www.kanetix.ca

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2006 --Today, kanetix (www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, announced the availability of instant, online quotes through www.kanetix.ca/critical-illness-insurance for one of Canada’s newest, and increasingly popular, insurance products – critical illness insurance. Canadians can choose to get online quotes for Term 10 critical illness insurance policies, quickly and easily.



“As a provider of easy-to-use and informative online insurance tools,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “It only made sense that kanetix introduce Canadian shoppers to this innovative new product, critical illness insurance. It’s innovative and unique because recovery is the focus, and it provides a lump-sum payment to help with the cost of recovery should you become critically ill during the term of the policy.”



Now, with kanetix’s Critical Illness Insurance quote comparison tool, consumers are provided the opportunity to compare quotes from up to 7 of Canada’s most recognized and trusted life and critical illness insurance companies. Shoppers can also easily compare the number of covered conditions too as this can vary from 19 to 25 depending on the insurance provider.



In general critical illness policies cover conditions like Cancer, heart attack, stroke, paralysis, organ transplants, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and coma. While most critical illness insurance policies cover many of the same conditions, there may be some variations, so shopping around is key.



Through www.kanetix.ca/critical-illness-insurance, a person shopping for critical illness insurance can quickly get quotes after answering 5 simple questions without having to provide their name, phone number or email. This is a real advantage the kanetix critical illness insurance quote service offers consumers because it means they can shop anonymously until they are ready to take the next step.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



For more information, please contact:



Gregory Ellis

Co-founder, kanetix

1-888-854-2503

www.kanetix.ca

