Age Your Whitetail Deer According to Marty Prokop

Rice Lake, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2006 --There are two ways to age your whitetail deer. One is to age your whitetail deer by determining the physical age in years. The other is to age your whitetail deer similar to the way meat shops age beef.



We asked Marty Prokop how to age a whitetail deer.



Marty Prokop is resident deer expert at http://www.free-deer-hunting-tips.com and has 24-years experience deer hunting, butchering deer for deer hunters and venison sausage making. Marty Prokop teaches deer hunting, hunter safety, deer butchering and deer sausage making classes. Marty Prokop has processed 7,805 deer, field dressed 422 deer and made over 991,990 pounds of sausage, smoked meats and jerky.



Here is what Marty Prokop has to say:



Age Your Whitetail Deer by Physical Years



“During my years volunteering with the Minnesota DNR as a Fetal Survey Specialist, one of my duties was to age whitetail deer hit by cars. To age your whitetail deer, look at the wear on the teeth. This gives you an approximate age of your whitetail deer. The wear shows the number of years the whitetail deer has ruminated and is how you can age your whitetail deer.



“To more accurately age your whitetail deer, a tooth would be pulled. The tooth would be cut into a cross section and the rings counted much like the rings of a tree,” says Marty Prokop.



Age Your Whitetail Deer Meat



“Through my 24 years of meat industry experience, I see little, if any, benefit you would receive when you age your whitetail deer meat in the same way a person would age beef. The meat aging process is for tenderization and flavor. Venison, naturally, has both. During the aging process, you lose the outer layer of meat. On a large beef carcass, a little meat loss is not noticeable. On a small deer carcass, you could really notice the meat loss. I like to cut my deer within 2 days of harvest,” advises Marty Prokop.



There is a difference between when you cool your deer and when you age your whitetail deer. Cooling your deer is necessary for the safety of your meat.



For more information contact Marty Prokop at marty @ free-deer-hunting-tips.com (remove the spaces around @) or go to http://www.free-deer-hunting-tips.com



© 2006 by Marty Prokop and http://www.free-deer-hunting-tips.com. All rights reserved.

