My Music Tools Releases Music Trio 5.2

Gorlovka, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2006 --Music Trio, as the name indicates, is an every music fan's "essentialware" that consists of three independent stand-alone modules. One of Music Trio users called it "the Holy Trinity of digital music software" and that is probably the best short description for the product one could possible come up with.



The first Music Trio component is AudioConverter Studio and it's basically an audio CD grabber and music file converter combined. AudioConverter Studio offers one-click grabbing option, and can rip and convert audio CD to mp3 files well under 10 minutes even on the older and slower PCs. The conversion goes both ways for mp3 and wav files. CDPLAYER.INI and M3U and PLS playlists are supported.



To edit mp3 tags, one can use the second component called mp3Tag. This mp3 tag editor is capable not only of editing tags for mp3, wma and other music files, but actually can automatically fill the missing tags by accessing FreeDB and Amazon.com. Internet access and one mouse click, and the program returns track1, track2, track3 files they appropriate names. Other handy functions include batch renaming/editing, lyrics/pictures support, "unused" mp3 file deletion option and other perks.



Media Catalog Studio is the name of the third component. It's a multimedia organizer that systematizes and categorizes all audio and video files stored with PC hard-drive, CDs, DVDs, tapes and any other types of storage media. This media organizer is especially helpful for folks who have hundreds or thousands of media files stored on multiple CDs, DVDs and other storage devices, and need a fast way to locate a file of interest.



Music Trio 5.2 is available at www.mymusictools.com for free evaluation. A personal license costs US$57.95, a business license costs US$69.95.



System Requirements:



Pentium based IBM PC compatible computer (or higher).

16 Mb of free memory (RAM).

30 Mb of free hard disk space.

Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP.



Company Website

http://www.mymusictools.com



Product Page

http://www.mymusictools.com/all-in-one_jukebox_9/music_trio_20635.htm



Screenshot

http://www.mymusictools.com/all-in-one_jukebox_9/music_trio.gif



Download

http://www.mymusictools.com/all-in-one_jukebox_9/music_trio.exe



Buy Link

https://secure.shareit.com/shareit/checkout.html?productid=300003203 (Personal)

https://secure.shareit.com/shareit/checkout.html?productid=300003204 (Business)

