Jim Thompson Festival attracts international brands, inspires modern family lifestyle

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2006 --Taking off from the popularity of its Jim Thompson Sale, the Thai Silk Company will be holding a much bigger event from December 15-17, 2006. Dubbed the “Jim Thompson Festival”, which will not only display its world-class quality products but, it will also have other major establishments participating in this three-day event to showcase their flagship brands. It is intended to be a family affair where there will be interesting activities for young kids, teens, men, and women alike.



Samitivej Hospital, L’Occitane En Provence, and The Classic Chairs Company are among over 100 leading, local and international brands exhibiting at the sprawling 15,000 sq. m. Event Hall 103-105 of Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).



“Because of the overwhelming success of Jim Thompson Sale, which is regularly held three times a year and with over 10,000 visitors each time, we found out that many companies arranged activities alongside. That is why we have come up with a more exciting event with the “Jim Thompson Festival” and for the first time, we are not only offering world-recognized Jim Thompson home furnishings, clothing, and accessories at special prices, but we will also have leading brands related to health and wellness, travel and leisure, food and beverage, sports, spa, fashion, and a lot of shopping items,” said Mr. Eric Booth, International Marketing Director of the Thai Silk Company.



Holding it in celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Jim Thompson, founder of the Thai Silk Company, the Festival is an attractive venue for other top brands to take advantage of knowing that visitors would be made up of their target market.



Mr. Peter Lindner, Assistant Managing Director of Samitivej said, “Our hospitals, being leaders in healthcare to the expatriate community, see it as a natural fit to team up with a recognized brand as Jim Thompson. Today’s healthcare customers are increasingly seeking out services that suit their lifestyles and personal preferences.



Samitivej Hospitals, recognized for its advanced, specialized services, technology and doctors, are able to meet the needs of these clients with its approach to healthcare and wellness.



Healthcare education and information together with special wellness packages form part in meeting the needs of Samitivej’s rapidly growing customer base.Participating in the Jim Thompson Festival is an excellent way of interacting with the community.”



“The Classic Chairs Company is one of the world’s finest manufacturers of very high end English classic furniture and has always been very successful with furniture upholstered with Jim Thompson fabric. Many of them were specified for great palaces, famous mansions and many leading hotels worldwide. We are very excited to be a part of the very first Jim Thompson Festival and we have selected famous Georgian and Regency collections upholstered with Jim Thompson fabric for display in our booth. The visitors will enjoy a very special promotion for all the Classic Chairs’ range of furniture up to 50% discount.” said Mr. Thirat Nardviriyakul, Managing Director of Classic Chairs.



“L’Occitane has for many years brought joy to Thai people with the miracle of pure nature from Provence in France. In December 2006, Fragrance Merchant of L’Occitane will join the Jim Thompson Festival with a wide variety of fabulous skincare products as yearend gifts at our L’Occitane Booth. Local and international visitors will have the chance to purchase natural products that create beautiful, radiant skins as healthy gifts for our loved ones. Exclusively for the Jim Thompson Festival, L’Occitane will offer 15% discounts on individual items and 15-60% discounts on gift sets, complete with L’Occitane’s special gift wrapping service for each purchase.”



In addition to the interesting range of products and services at the exhibition area, the Jim Thompson Festival also has other unique attractions to cater to each member of the family, such as a playground and interactive area for children, dining facilities and food concessionaires, a product selection area, and interactive entertainment including a teen zone and live product demonstrations onstage.



Jim Thompson Festival is supported by media partners including Ban Nai Fun, Daybeds, Lifestyle + Travel, Mother &Care, foodstylist and Bangkok 101.



Interested exhibitors please contact AsiaCongress Events Co., Ltd. at Tel. +662-960-0141, Fax. +662-960-0140 or e-mail us at jimthompsonfestival@asiacongress.com or visit www.jimthompsonfestival.com for more information about the festival.



Media Contact:

Art Warapa

AsiaCongress Events Co., Ltd.

Tel: +662 960-0141-3

Fax: +662 960-0140

Email: jimthompsonfestival@asiacongress.com



Kittithida Prakasukarn

Penner-Madison & Company Limited

Tel: +662 716-5246 ext. 126

Fax: +662 716-5250

Email: kittithida_p@penner-madison.com

