Wondershare Launches Video to Flash Encoder 2.0

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2006 --Wondershare Inc., a leading developer of digital photo editing, video editing and multimedia software, today released Wondershare Video to Flash Encoder 2.0, a much more powerful program than its old versions. It turns your favorite videos into smaller, easily distributable Flash files, complete with your custom effect and music. With its multiple Flash video templates and various playback buttons, you can make any favorite videos into much more wonderful Flash videos.



Compare with the old versions, except the existing features such as adjusting video effects (brightness, contrast, saturation, etc), supporting multiple output types for the Video file: FLV, SWF (includes creating an .html file), Screen Saver and .EXE, and customizing output video file's size, Wondershare Video to Flash Encoder 2.0 has many new great features. It allows you to trim the excrescent or special parts of videos, cut off the redundant part of the scene such as the black borders of videos, set the text effect such as type, color, size in the opening and ending movie and upload the conversion Flash video to FTP immediately after complete conversion if you choose FTP Upload. Also, it supports multiple play bar styles and adding image or link to your video. In a word, with the great Wondershare Video to Flash Encoder 2.0, you will have a much more enjoyable Flash video life.



Pricing and Availability

Wondershare Video to Flash Encoder 2.0 for Windows is available now at $49.95 http://www.flash-on-tv.com/video-to-flash.html.More details about it can be found at http://www.flash-on-tv.com



About Wondershare Inc.

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users. Wondershare Software is dedicated to be a professional digital software developer and provider in the area of graphics, and audio & video multimedia applications systems. Wondershare Colors your digital life. For further details, please visit us at our corporate web site: http://www.wondershare.com

