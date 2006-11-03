A Little Company Gives Big

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2006 --This Christmas, Nana Star will spread her magic to 8,500 underprivileged children across the country.



ee publishing & productions, the laugh-friendly companyTM, has happily donated thousands of Nana Star picture books and rag dolls, valued at more than $360,000, to the 2006 U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign. The books and dolls will brighten the holiday season for thousands of needy kids throughout the U.S.



“The generous donation of dolls and books received from ee publishing and productions will enable us to fulfill the dreams of thousands of additional underprivileged children this Christmas holiday season,” said Major Bill Grein, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Although we were able to reach millions of children in our 2005 campaign, we nonetheless ran out of toys long before we ran out of youngsters. We’re hopeful that with friends like ee publishing and productions, we might reach every deserving child this year.”



The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, recognized as one of the nation’s premier children’s charities for the past several decades, is the perfect fit for Nana Star, a picture book character who represents, above all, compassion and love. ee is honored to have the opportunity to help the Foundation in its goal to “deliver, through a shiny new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to needy youngsters that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.”



ee routinely donates picture books and dolls to various charities, schools, and hospitals; the gift to Toys for Tots marks their single largest donation to date.



Nana Star is active in her community in other ways, too. The real Nana Star frequently delights children at readings and festivals, and is slated to appear at a variety of literacy celebrations in the metro DC area this holiday season.



