Genery Software Releases Agelong Tree 3.0

There are several features in Agelong Tree that stand out. First, it's simple interface that is intuitive and easy to navigate. Second, a capability to attach any file types, including multimedia, which is great for building biographies of the family members. Most importantly, the genealogy tree itself is built automatically. Persons' relation degrees are automatically calculated and displayed in the family tree. It is possible to print the tree; printing on multiple pages is available for large family trees.



The new version of the program has a completely redesigned interface and a set of new features. Any person and any event can now have an unlimited number of linked documents (such as photos, texts, video- and audio files). A feature of creating a studbook was introduced that allows collecting as much data about relatives as possible in one text document. A hierarchical structure of places was added; now you can create data fields, print and export table contents.



The limitations of the trial version are changed too. Now it works for an unlimited period, but you cannot add more than 40 persons to the database. However, you can open a large database (containing more than 40 persons) in the trial version, but the data will be available in read-only mode, and you won’t be able to modify them. Therefore if one of the relatives collects and updates data, one license will be enough, as all other relatives can install trial versions of Agelong Tree for viewing data.



This program is a great tool to tell your kids about all the relatives that they have not seen. Building a genealogy tree is fun!



Agelong Tree is distributed electronically over the Internet; The program works under Windows 98/ME/NT/2000/XP platforms. The price of a single copy is 39.95 US Dollars. Quantity discounts are available.



Product Page: http://www.genery.com/altree



Download Link (free trial version): http://www.genery.com/altree.zip



Buy Link: https://www.regsoft.net/purchase.php3?productid=60030



If you have any questions, would like to request editor's copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or have a business proposal, please contact Dmitry Kirkinsky at dmitry@genery.com.