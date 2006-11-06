gomembers Inc. named to Software Magazine’s 24th Annual Software 500 as one of the World’s Largest Software Companies

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2006 --gomembers, Inc. today announced its inclusion on the Software 500, Software Magazine’s list of the world’s foremost software and services providers, published as an online catalog on www.Softwaremag.com. The association management software provider improved thirty (30) spots this year – the company’s 9th year on the list.



“We are dedicated to maintaining our status as a leading software provider for the association, meeting planner, and continuing education markets. It is an honor to be included for almost a decade and it illustrates that our technology solutions remain a top choice of member-based organizations and the meetings and convention industry,” said Paul Plaia III, President and CEO of gomembers, Inc. “We look forward to helping more organizations operate efficiently with our Q™, Meetingtrak™, and Membertrak™ solutions.”



“The 2006 Software 500 results show that growth in the software and services industry was flat from 2004 to 2005, the ranking year. The industry continues to be dynamic with more than 90 new companies on the list this year,” says John P. Desmond, editor of Software Magazine and Softwaremag.com. “Strong segments this year included security and system integration services. While much of the growth is coming from outside the U.S. in the services segment, the flattening world effect is sending some of it back too.



“Total employee head count is down from the previous year’s Software 500, reversing a growth trend. The industry produced about the same revenue with fewer employees,” Desmond says.



“The Software 500 helps CIOs, senior IT managers and IT staff research create the short list of business partners,” Desmond says. “It is a quick reference of vendor viability. That is content of value.”



Some 37 percent of the 2006 Software 500 companies are privately held.



The Software 500 is a revenue-based ranking of the world’s largest software and services suppliers targeting medium to large enterprises, their IT professionals, software developers and business managers involved in software and services purchasing. Go to www.myswmag.com to subscribe to digital Software Magazine.



The ranking is based on total worldwide software and services revenue for 2005. This includes revenues from software licenses, maintenance and support, training and software-related services and consulting. Suppliers are not ranked on their total corporate revenue, since many have other lines of business, such as hardware. The financial information was gathered by a survey prepared by King Content Co. and posted at www.Softwaremag.com, as well as from public documents.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. Meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry.



About Digital Software Magazine, the Software Decision Journal, and Softwaremag.com

Digital Software Magazine, the Software Decision Journal, has been a brand name in the high-tech industry for nearly 30 years. Softwaremag.com, its Web counterpart, is the online catalog to enterprise software and the home of the Software 500 ranking of the world’s largest software and services companies, now in its 24th year. Software Magazine and Softwaremag.com are owned and operated by King Content Co. Software 500 Contact: Kelley Conrad, Software 500 Project Leader

