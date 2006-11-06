BMC Capital Provides $1.5M Loan for a Hotel Property in Albuquerque, N.M.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, November 3, 2006, that it originated a $1.5 million loan for the acquisition of a Microtel Inn and Suites, a 51-room hotel located at 9910 Avalon Road N.W. in Albuquerque, N.M.



Leah Alberti, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Scottsdale office, provided the New Mexico borrowers with a 25-year loan at a 68% loan to value. The loan also featured an SBA component coordinated by BMC Capital.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance hospitality loans nationally and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

