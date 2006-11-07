QC Software Warehouse Control Systems Proves Winning Technology For Coach Leather Accessories

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2006 --QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



Coach has emerged as America’s preeminent designer, producer, and marketer of fine leather accessories and gifts. As part of a major system upgrade in which the facility’s former WMS was being replaced with Manhattan & Associates PkMS, Coach required a flexible WCS system that could interface their new WMS to their existing conveyor system. The WCS needed to be able to efficiently route outbound orders to various pick locations as requested by PkMS. Prior to shipping the cartons are conveyed over an in-line scale for order verification. Cartons that are not within the specified weight tolerance are directed by the WCS to a reject line for manual inspection. To support the manifest requirements of PkMS, the WCS transmits divert confirmation messages in real-time back to PkMS.



Coach is utilizing the QC Navigator™ module of the QC Enterprise™ system. When compared with the original supplier's solution, QC Navigator was determined to be a better solution, providing twice the functionality at half the cost. When Coach needed additional floor management tools, once again the QC Navigator proved to be the most cost-effective solution as compared to the WMS. The main hi-light of this installation was that it was integrated and debugged entirely without QC Software's staff on-site. With the QC Enterprise™ extensive debug tools, Coach was able to integrate the system themselves with limited remote support from QC Software. Coach was so confident in the QC Enterprise solution that the first time that QC Software's engineer's arrived on site was the night before "go-live"!



In 2006 Coach expanded its facility and was easily able to reconfigure QC Navigator to handle the expansion.



