Project-based Collaborative Environment Wins Visibility Corporation Raves

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2006 --Previously engineered solutions required lengthy bid generation processes before the supplier could deliver a strong response to a proposal request. Interaction between engineering and manufacturing was hindered because of the lack of system tools and lack of integration between CAD and ERP systems.



According to Stephen Carson, executive vice-president of Visibility Corporation, “The requirements of each company end product in many environments, especially ETO type of environments, often starts with being able to quickly design and configure custom products for them. If a company is not configuring from a preset mix of common components, the need for a collaborative environment is extremely important to design to the customer specifications”.



Currently the process and system enhancements allow many enterprises to excel in this complex environment. The best designers have a feel for what would be the right answer and utilizing integrated tools dramatically adds value; the speed to respond, innovation in design, competitive pricing based on superior knowledgebase of similar projects offers historical information and where appropriate reusable parts.



Carson asserts, “What end customers want is an end partnership that includes close collaboration for developing new product innovation and extends beyond design and becomes integral to manufacturing and long term supportability.



