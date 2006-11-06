Mark Silver, Heart of Business, to Give November 16 Teleclass for Virtual Assistants on Finding Their Right Price

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2006 --The subject of pricing often brings up feelings of fear and scarcity for Virtual Assistant business owners, and yet there is little guidance on how to handle it.



“Just raise your prices,” and “You have to charge what you’re worth” might sound good on paper, but don’t really tell Virtual Assistant business owners how to price without starving themselves or pushing away clients. Yet, pricing doesn’t have to be such a struggle. Everyone has had experiences when something was the right price, even if it was a lot of money, and they felt great about it.



So how do Virtual Assistants get there in their own businesses? Practice guidelines are needed, but Virtual Assistants also need permission to bring their heart into the picture, because the heart knows more than about finding the “Right Price” than it is given credit for.



This is the premise of an upcoming teleclass on November 16 presented by Mark Silver of Heart of Business to the Virtual Assistant community. Sponsored by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce, this teleclass will give Virtual Assistants a framework for pricing that takes into account not only business sense, but allows for the heart of the Virtual Assistant business owner to play a much bigger part.



A few of the concepts that will be covered include:



• The “Resonant” Price and how to find it;

• The myth of “worth” and how it keeps Virtual Assistants pricing low;

• The dangers that transactional thinking poses to profits, and how to avoid them;

• Why what the competition is charging is irrelevant, and how Virtual Assistants can set their own pricing confidently;

• Plus more, with whatever questions come up.



CALENDAR LISTING



What: “Your Right Price”

Speaker: Mark Silver, Heart of Business



Date: Thursday, November 16, 2006

Time: 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST



Length: 1 hour

Cost: FREE!



To Register: http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com/webinar-registration.htm



ABOUT MARK SILVER, HEART OF BUSINESS: Heart of Business is dedicated to helping people who are in business to make a difference in the world, and who also need to make a profit. Its founder, Mark Silver, is a dedicated user of Virtual Assistance, and teaches that any successful business is going to require more than a single person’s efforts. The author of “Unveiling the Heart of Your Business: How money, marketing and sales can deepen your heart, heal the world and still add to your bottom line,” Mark is a fourth generation entrepreneur who has also been named a master teacher in his Sufi spiritual lineage. Thousand of heart-centered business people around the globe read his weekly Business Heart articles, published every Wednesday, available here: http://www.HeartOfBusiness.com



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association of Virtual Assistants worldwide dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants build smarter, more successful businesses, and providing free tools and resources for business owners to connect with qualified, professional Virtual Assistants. For more information or to join, visit http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com

