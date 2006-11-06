8 Tips to Build a Deer Blind for Hunting Deer featuring Marty Prokop

Rice Lake, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2006 --Before you build a deer blind, make sure to check your local hunting regulations. Once you have determined it is legal to build a deer blind for deer hunting, next you have to determine what type of deer blind you want to build.



To give a hand with this, we asked Marty Prokop who is resident deer expert at http://www.free-deer-hunting-tips.com and has 24-years experience deer hunting, butchering deer for deer hunters and venison sausage making.



Marty Prokop teaches deer hunting, hunter safety, deer butchering and deer sausage making classes. Marty Prokop has processed 7,805 deer, field dressed 422 deer and made over 991,990 pounds of sausage, smoked meats and jerky.



Marty Prokop has years of volunteering for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) programs. His deer hunting videos are used in statewide advanced hunter education classes. Marty Prokop is a successful speaker, outdoor writer and published author. You can get Marty Prokop’s free deer hunting tips, free deer hunting videos and free online deer hunting game at http://www.free-deer-hunting-tips.com/tips.htm now.



“To build a deer blind and not spook the deer, you are going to want to build your deer blind a minimum of one month prior to the opening of deer season. This will allow the deer to get used to the new deer blind and back into normal fall routine,” says Marty Prokop.



Here are deer hunting tips from Marty Prokop for when you build a deer blind.



Build a Deer Blind Tip #1



“You build a deer blind on the ground at eye level to the deer. If you want to be elevated you would build a deer treestand,” reminds Marty Prokop.



Build a Deer Blind Tip #2



“When you build a deer blind, to add effectiveness, use natural surroundings. If you are hunting in a brushy area use the brush and vegetation. Even though a deer will notice your deer blind, the smell associate with a deer blind made with natural vegetation will not as readily spook or alert the deer,” Marty Prokop says.



Build a Deer Blind Tip #3



Marty Prokop recommends, “Before you build a deer blind think through all the purposes you would like your deer blind to serve. Is your deer blind going to shelter you from the sun, wind and rain? If so, plan four waterproof walls, roof and door.



“Is your deer blind going to simply consist of one wall to block your silhouette in one direction? When you build a deer blind it could have three constructed walls and a fourth natural wall, if you build against a rock or large tree.”



Build a Deer Blind Tip #4



“Before you build a deer blind decide on the size needed. How many deer hunters will be using the deer blind? Are deer hunters sitting or standing?” Marty Prokop asks.



Build a Deer Blind Tip #5



“Consider on how many sides of your deer blind you want viewing and shooting windows. While you build a deer blind and certainly before shooting from a deer blind make sure you know your surrounding area. Are there any houses, buildings, people or domestic livestock nearby? Safety comes first,” Marty Prokop says.



Build a Deer Blind Tip #6



“After you build a deer blind make sure the floor of your deer blind is clear of any sticks, twig, branches or grass that could alert a deer’s hearing should you move to position yourself for a shot,” says Marty Prokop.



Build a Deer Blind Tip #7



“Once you have determined you want to build a deer blind then it is time to gather materials. The more you plan ahead to build a deer blind the more chance that you will be able to find your deer blind materials at great prices,” shares Marty Prokop.



Build a Deer Blind Tip #8



Marty Prokop recommends, “When your time to build a deer blind has concluded remove scrap materials and trash. If you have decided to build a deer blind on public land or someone else’s land, at the end of the deer season, return the land to the way it was before you arrived.”



