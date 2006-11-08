Informing Business Decisions with Lean CRM

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2006 --According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation (www.commence.com/mfg./), “Analyze and review the data to inform business decisions is critical for Industrial executives. It is one of the most valuable parts of lean CRM sales automation system is the data accumulated after a few months of use.”



To mine this data, smart industrial distributors and manufacturers have followed these steps.



1. Identify the business problem.

2. Mine data to transform data into actionable information.

3. Act on the information.

4. Measure the results.



Caretsky cites an example: A sales manager at an electrical distributor instinctively knew that some customers were getting too much service based on their volume of annual sales. To verify his gut feeling, he mined data in his sales and marketing database to see the number of quotes, calls, and service tickets for each customer and compared it to the total volume of sales in the previous 12 months. A list of 25 customers were obviously taking a lot of the sales team’s effort, but delivering comparably little revenue. The sales manager then worked with each account’s sales rep to come up with a plan to either increase the revenue from these customers or reduce the time spent servicing them. After 3 months of their efforts, he reviewed the data, and found that significant profitability improvements had been made.



