“YouTube Election” Could Usher in Era of New Political Tactics

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2006 --Long before Senator John Kerry’s gaffe become the #1 Most Viewed item on YouTube many were already calling this “the YouTube election.” While nobody can predict YouTube’s eventual impact on vote counts, “There’s no doubt that online video is now a permanent feature of political campaigns,” says Bill Dyszel, author of YouTube Moviemaking.



“The YouTube phenomenon marks the first time in history that a moving image can be created by practically anyone and instantly shared with everyone on Earth. Television is the world’s most effective weapon for shaping public opinion,” Dyszel says. “The fact that nearly anyone can now use that weapon transforms the entire process of public persuasion. Political professionals risk losing control of their carefully crafted messages now that everyone can participate in the discussion.”



Bill Dyszel is the author of 18 books including Microsoft Outlook for Dummies (Wiley) and a frequent contributor to national magazines including PC Magazine. He is also an award-winning filmmaker, with several dozen films to his credit, including 11 entries so far in the 48 Hour Film Project which have been seen by audiences from coast to coast.



