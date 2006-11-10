American Beauty Supply Expands Popular Sedu Line With New Technologically Advanced Hair Dryers Sold at Folica

Plainsboro, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --American Beauty Supply, manufacturer of the best selling Sedu Flat Irons, has announced its plans to extend their heat styling appliance line by adding two new hair dryers to their product assortment. The Sedu Xti Ultrasilent and the Sedu Xti Ultrapower hair dryers both feature Xtreme Tourmaline Ion technology – great for at home users and salon professionals alike.



“The foundation of any great hairstyle is always the haircut,” explains Richard BenBassett, Vice President of American Beauty Supply. “But after the cut, it’s your hair dryer that prolongs that fresh-from-the-salon style. The Sedu Xti series is made with the best Italian technology and features 100% crushed tourmaline - a semi-precious gemstone known for its negative ion properties - to deliver faster drying time and extreme softness.”



With a new approach to blow-drying, the innovative Sedu Xti line promises to dry hair up to 2 times faster than a conventional dryer, resulting in extra volume, silkiness, and shine. Sparing the hair cuticle from excessive heat exposure, both hair dryers are gentle enough to use every day.



The Sedu Xti Ultrasilent hair dryer features a powerful, yet quiet DC motor, and is very lightweight - perfect for everyday home use. The Sedu Xti Ultrapower hair dryer features an AC motor that delivers a more powerful airflow and longer motor life. Both the Xti Ultrasilent and Xti Ultrapower models contain tourmaline, proven to generate more negative ions that counteract frizz and promote shiny, healthy hair. Each Xti model is equipped with a removable filter, a durable stress relief swivel cord, an ALCI safety plug, and comes with two concentrator attachments. The dryers are sold online exclusively at Folica.com, and in select partner salons nationwide.



The Sedu brand was created on the principle that beauty and science are seamlessly blended. Sedu products are manufactured to the highest quality standards, and are considered by many to be the most technologically advanced beauty products available. In November, there will be two more products to choose from, just in time for the Holidays.



About American Beauty Supply

Since its founding, American Beauty Supply has positioned itself as a manufacturer of salon quality personal care products. Creating top-of-the-line tools of the trade that are within reach of both consumers and professional Stylists, without comprising quality, is their proudest accomplishment.

