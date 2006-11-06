InterVideo Launches WinDVD 8 with Windows Vista Compatibility and High-definition Video/Audio Technologies

Fremont, CA, -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2006 --InterVideo®, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVII), today announced WinDVD® 8, the latest release of the software DVD player favored by 175 million users worldwide. WinDVD 8 takes video and audio playback to the next generation with Windows® VistaTM compatibility. Offering an unprecedented list of new and expanded features, the new version delivers the smooth, crystal-clear video and rich surround sound users have come to expect from WinDVD.



"With the advent of the Windows Vista era, being able to use a single software solution to play all DVD/video/audio in multiple formats simplifies our customers’ digital lifestyle," said Steve Ro, CEO and President of InterVideo. "People are eager to adopt next-generation technologies like H.264, VC1 or the UPnP ability in the new Windows Vista OS, and WinDVD 8 provides this path. WinDVD users worldwide can always get the most out of their current systems. Now, WinDVD 8 users can also leverage the enhanced multimedia features and capabilities of Windows Vista."



WinDVD 8 is available in two versions. WinDVD 8 Platinum will appeal to power users who want the latest audio/video technologies, such as H.264 and VC1 support, and the ability to integrate with the Media Center and UPnP home networking. WinDVD 8 Gold is designed for movie lovers and business travelers who just want an easy way to enjoy high-quality movie playback. Both versions are Windows Vista-compatible.



Universal Player

A universal player, the Platinum version can be used to play back the latest high-definition file formats, such as MPEG2-HD, VC-1, WMV-HD and H.264 HD, as well as all the standard-definition formats like MPEG-4, Real®, QuickTime and WMV (Windows Media Video). WinDVD 8 also extends its support for DivX® multimedia technology to deliver high-quality interactive video.



UPnP Client and Server

Now WinDVD 8 Platinum supports UPnP home networks as Server or Client. Installing the UPnP Server that comes with WinDVD 8 Platinum, you can set up folders, set permissions, and make content available through the network. The Client plays back content from other UPnP-certified devices within a network. Both WinDVD 8 Gold and Platinum versions can serve as UPnP Client and work with other UPnP Servers available on the market.



Multi-threaded & Mobility

WinDVD 8 supports Intel® CoreTM 2 Duo, allowing multitasking while playing back high-definition video/audio formats. WinDVD 8 also features Mobile Technology, which helps users extend the battery life and playback time of mobile PCs based on Intel CentrinoTM processors.



Fun-to-use Tools

Like the previous versions, WinDVD 8 is also enhanced with the fun-to-use tools. Hitting the Boss Key instantly pauses and hides the player. WinDVD 8 also allows choosing color themes so users can personalize the look of the player to match their mood or desktop. Fun features such as "Let Night" or "Broadway" audio effects and QuickClipTM 2 for capturing video to save in GIF format are also provided.



Go High-Def

As more and more high-definition Blu-ray and HD DVD discs are entering the market, InterVideo, as the technology leader in video and audio decoding, has complied with all the requirements for playing back these advanced disc formats in full, high-definition quality. WinDVD was selected as the player of choice for OEM customers like Sony and Toshiba, bundling the HD version with their first-to-market HD DVD and Blu-ray-capable PCs.



Users who buy WinDVD 8 Gold or Platinum can get HD DVD/Blu-ray Disc Playback functionality by purchasing the HD Upgrade Pack, available separately from www.intervideo.com.



Pricing and Availability

WinDVD 8 can be used with desktop and laptop computers running Windows® XP and Windows VistaTM . WinDVD 8 Gold, the standard consumer edition, and WinDVD 8 Platinum, InterVideo's high-end version, is available at InterVideo's web site at www.intervideo.com and will be at retail outlets around the world within the next few weeks. The suggested list prices are $39.95 for WinDVD 8 Gold and $59.95 WinDVD 8 Platinum. Upgrades for current licensed WinDVD users will also be available on the InterVideo web site.



About InterVideo, Inc.

InterVideo is a leading provider of integrated digital and high-definition multimedia and audio/video content solutions in the PC, CE and wireless industries. The company’s broad suite of integrated multimedia software products are designed to enhance the consumer’s entertainment experience, whether the content is delivered to a home system, HDTV set, wireless system, mobile or personal multimedia device. InterVideo’s unique iMobi™ multimedia codec technologies are widely used by Smartphones, GPS units and portable entertainment device OEMs and ODMs to enhance music and video enjoyment…any place, any time. The firm’s worldwide headquarters is at 46430 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA, 510-651-0888, InterVideo also has major offices in Taiwan, Japan, Mainland China and around the globe. For more information, visit www.intervideo.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical statements contained herein, the foregoing release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding InterVideo’s WinDVD products. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially due to several factors, including but not limited to the ability to forecast customer behavior and recognize or respond to emerging trends, changing preferences or competitive factors, the market acceptance of our new products and product enhancements, the resolution of any notices of claims regarding alleged infringement of third parties' intellectual property rights, the ability to maintain or expand our relationship with PC OEMS and other risks and uncertainties. Please consult the various reports and documents filed by InterVideo with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to InterVideo's Form 10-Q for other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and InterVideo disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement provided in this news release.



InterVideo and InterVideo WinDVD are trademarks of InterVideo, Inc. Intel, Core 2 Duo and Centrino are registered trademarks of Intel. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

