Adaptive Lighting & Controls Tech Rep Program Expands to Arizona

Salt Lake City, UT and Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2006 --Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC today announced the signing of Greg Gapen as its newest technical representative in the state of Arizona. In his new role, Gapen will attend local client meetings, propose and develop presentations and lead construction management on all Adaptive projects in Arizona.



“The Adaptive Tech Rep team’s work is inspiring,” Gapen said. “I am excited to bring my experience and contributions to the table in order to enable more flexibility within the different structures in which Adaptive wishes to work.”



With more than 30 years of experience as an electrician, Gapen spent 26 of it specializing in the lighting industry, where he worked on both commercial and high-end residential lighting and control projects. Gapen also understands the demands and needs of a manufacturer as he owned and operated a successful lighting business for more than 17 years. He has served and held active roles on numerous committees, such as Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IESNA), International Illumination Design Award (IIDA) and other educational committees.



“Greg’s vast experience and involvement within the electrical and lighting industry has allowed many to see what lighting and control design can do to enliven a residence or any architectural structure,” said Glenn M. Johnson, founder and principal lighting designer of Adaptive. “With his entrepreneurial experience and his role on several electrical committees, we will be able to be led in an exciting direction.”



Those interested in finding more information regarding Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC please visit www.adaptivelightingandcontrols.com.



About Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC:

Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC has emerged as the nation’s premier lighting design and engineering firm for residential properties valued at more than $3 million, as well as speciality commercial properties. Adaptive Lighting & Controls’ design and engineering staff have literally created the processes utilizing an innovative and creative approach to the artistic application of lighting, engineering and technical controls design. Adaptive's complete design service menu includes: Lighting Design and Specifications, Lighting Control Design, Lighting Control Processor Programming, Electrical Engineering, Lighting Installation Management, Final Aim & Tune, Scene Setting, Landscape Lighting Design & Specifications, Motorized Blinds & Shades Design, Telephone Systems Design, Home Network Systems Design, Distributed Audio Video Design, Security Systems Coordination, and Systems Integration Design. As a valuable member of the build design team, Adaptive's documentation and processes greatly enhance the living and work environment. As such, Adaptive has successfully coupled artistic lighting, technical controls and engineering skills into the first professional design organization focusing completely on these areas of expertise for the custom residential and specialty commercial worlds.



Glenn Johnson is a registered trademark of Glenn M. Johnson, LLC. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.



Media Contacts:

Jonathan Bacon, Politis Communications, 801-523-3730(work)/801-660-7820(cell), jbacon@politis.com or

David Politis, Politis Communications, 801-523-3730(work)/801-556-8184(cell), dpolitis@politis.com

