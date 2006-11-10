Climb for Breast Cancer Prevention Now Accepting Applications

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --Applications are now being accepted for the Breast Cancer Fund’s eight annual Climb Against the Odds~Mt. Shasta 2007. A team of 40 breast cancer survivors and supporters from across North America will climb 14,162 feet to the top of Mt. Shasta, Calif. for breast cancer prevention.



The team summit attempt will take place July 8-14, 2007. Applications are being accepted now until the team is full. Climbers help the Breast Cancer Fund raise awareness and at least $5000 towards the organization’s breast cancer prevention work.



With as many as 50 percent of breast cancer cases remaining unexplained by traditionally-accepted risk factors; scientists increasingly believe many cases are linked to environmental factors. The Breast Cancer Fund works to identify and eliminate the environmental causes of breast cancer.



Last year’s climb helped the Breast Cancer Fund in:



-Helping fund the organization’s work to make California the first state in the nation to enact a statewide biomonitoring program to measure the presence of toxic chemicals in people’s bodies;



-Publishing State of the Evidence 2006, a report that analyzes nearly 350 scientific studies on environmental links to breast cancer; and



-Pressuring OPI Products, Orly International and Del Laboratories (makers of the Sally Hansen brand) to remove dibutyl phthalate (DBP) from their nail polish formulations; DBP has been shown to cause birth defects and to promote the growth of certain breast cancers.



This year’s climb follows in the tradition of the Breast Cancer Fund’s past expeditions: Mt. Aconcagua, Argentina (1995); Mt. McKinley, Alaska (1998); Mt Fuji, Japan (2000), Mt. Rainier, Wash. (2005), and Mt. Shasta, Calif. (2003, 2004, 2006).



For more information or to apply, visit www.breastcancerfund.org/climb or call (866) 760-8223.

